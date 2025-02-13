Brady Fire Forces Residents on Edge Despite Evacuation Orders Lifting

While 'Go' evacuation orders have been lifted for Pine Flats residents near the burning Brady Fire, concerns loom about the unusual wildfire activity for February and the recent dry weather. Residents remain on 'Ready' status, vigilant about potential re-evacuations. Yavapai County rancher Wayne Allen, who has witnessed the fire's progress, expresses worry about the dry conditions and emphasizes the importance of defensible space for all residents, urging them to clear brush and vegetation from their homes.

The 'Go' evacuation orders have been lifted for people living in Pine Flats, close to where the Brady Fire is burning. While this is good news for neighbors, it is still unusual wildfire activity for February. Some are concerned about the recent bout of dry weather . As the sun sets on the third day of the firefight in the Brady Fire, residents are now under 'Ready' status. While residents aren't required to evacuate, they are on edge about having to evacuate again.

'It's the driest I've ever seen it. And I've been here for 60 years,' said Yavapai County rancher Wayne Allen. Allen says living in the Mayer area comes with its perks but also with some worries when it's wildfire season. This week he watched as flames and smoke from the Brady Fire became visible from his property. 'A little troublesome,' said Allen. 'Especially when the wind's blowing, because if it was to top that ridge, the highest peak over there, within four hours it could be here.' Allen has been evacuated from his home in the past, which is an additional hassle when you have livestock and pets. He says it's not just the foothills that need to be vigilant about defensible space. 'Keep the brush away from your house. People that live in town keep the grass cut, keep the weeds down away from your house. That's the only way you're gonna protect yourself,' he said. Allen says there are communities where newer residents need to be aware of the fire risk on their properties just in case history and Mother Nature decide to repeat themselves. 'When the Goodwin Fire, back nine years ago, burned, there wasn't any houses (left),' said Allen. 'Now there's a whole bunch of houses, trailers, all that stuff. It could be the same thing.' Allen says the lack of rain this winter made for a year-round fire risk. 'With it this dry right now, it's just a time bomb waiting to go off,' he said. Emergency management officials in Yavapai County say that roadblocks will be removed at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, but at this point there is no further threat to the Pine Flats community





