Metropolitan Police arrest drug kingpin Bradley Stainer in Surrey after linking him to an £80m cocaine supply chain managed by Deborah Mason. He receives an 18-year prison term.

Bradley Stainer, known by the alias 'Bugsy', has been sentenced to 18 years in prison at Woolwich Crown Court for leading a sophisticated organized crime group that imported £80 million worth of cocaine into the United Kingdom. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that Stainer was arrested on May 19 in his home in Redhill, Surrey, following a lengthy investigation that uncovered his central role in the illicit trafficking operation. The sentence underscores the severity with which UK law enforcement agencies are treating high-level drug importation and the associated financial crimes.

Arrest Details and Financial Scale

The dramatic moment of the arrest was captured in footage released by the Metropolitan Police, showing armed officers bursting through the front door of Stainer's detached house in Redhill. At the time of the raid, the 46-year-old was found on a half landing wearing only his boxers, appearing half-asleep before being swiftly handcuffed by officers. This arrest marked the culmination of a major police operation targeting the upper echelons of a drug network that had been operating across multiple major UK cities for over seven months. Stainer, who pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property, will now serve his sentence behind bars.

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The Family-Run Crime Syndicate

At the heart of this £80 million enterprise was 65-year-old Deborah Mason, who was previously jailed for 20 years last year for her part in the same criminal organization. Mason recruited a family-based group consisting of her sister, four of her children, their partners, and friends to distribute the illegal substance. She famously instructed these family members, who acted as drug runners, to address her as 'Gangster Debbs' and 'Queen Bee'. The group collected packages of imported cocaine and delivered them not only across London but also as far afield as Cardiff, Birmingham, and Bradford. Over a seven-month period between April and November 2023, the network moved a metric ton of cocaine, generating substantial illegal profits.

Stainer's Role and Luxury Lifestyle

Bradley Stainer operated as the strategic head of this operation, purchasing Class A drugs on a commercial scale and coordinating their distribution. He maintained constant contact with the family group throughout 2023, agreeing to pay them more than £1,000 a day for their services. Stainer traveled frequently between the UK and his residence in Marbella, Spain, where he lived a life of luxury in a Costa del Sol villa. There, he owned a collection of high-end vehicles including a Porsche, a Lamborghini, and an Audi. He would travel to the UK to collect thousands of pounds in illegal profits, which he carried in cash hidden in his luggage.

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Investigation and Encrypted Evidence

The Metropolitan Police built their case by analyzing thousands of encrypted messages that linked Stainer to the family network. Detectives identified references to a man called 'Bugsy' who arranged wages, directed shipments, and collected money monthly. Phone evidence revealed that Stainer not only helped supply the cocaine but also instructed the runners on where to distribute it. The investigation also uncovered friendly exchanges where Stainer and the group discussed holidays in Dubai and Marbella. Detective Constable Jack Kraushaar, who led the investigation, emphasized that officers had scoured through vast amounts of digital communication to identify Stainer as the next link in the chain, proving that targeted digital forensics are essential for dismantling organized crime.

Broader Sentencing and Legal Context

The sentencing of Bradley Stainer follows the earlier conviction of Deborah Mason and her family members, who were jailed for more than 100 years collectively at Woolwich Crown Court in July 2025. While Mason served her time starting last year, Stainer's recent conviction completes the legal proceedings against the key figures in this specific £80 million operation. The Metropolitan Police stated that this case demonstrates their commitment to taking the fight to organized crime by unraveling entire networks rather than just targeting low-level offenders. The operation aims to prevent more drugs from entering the UK, citing the violence, antisocial behavior, and community harm caused by such trafficking rings. Stainer's 18-year sentence reflects the judicial system's stance on those who orchestrate large-scale international drug supplies.