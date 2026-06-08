Bradley Cooper looks shockingly young next to girlfriend Gigi Hadid on low-key date night

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid enjoyed a low-key date night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica over the weekend. The couple, who have been dating since 2023, were seen holding hands and smiling at each other as they arrived at the restaurant. Cooper, 51, looked youthful and casual in a navy shirt and gray trousers, while Hadid, 31, wore a long-sleeved black shirt and pastel yellow trousers. The couple's relationship has been going strong despite their busy schedules, with Cooper and Hadid making time for each other and their children. Hadid has been spotted spending time with Cooper's daughter Lea on recent public outings, and the couple are reportedly 'not in a rush' to blend their lives together.

Bradley Cooper looked shockingly young next to his girlfriend Gigi Hadid as the couple enjoyed a lowkey date night over the weekend. The 51-year-old actor, who has been romantically linked to the model since 2023, sweetly held hands with Hadid, 31, as they arrived to celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Saturday.

Cooper kept it casual for the evening excursion wearing a navy shirt as well as a pair of gray trousers. The Oscar-nominated star slipped into a pair of light gray shoes and sported a pair of shades. Hadid strolled closely next to her beau while donning a long-sleeved black shirt as well as pastel yellow trousers. The media personality additionally opted for a pair of comfy black flats and completed the outfit with fashionable sunglasses.

Her long blonde locks were parted to the side and effortlessly flowed down past her shoulders in natural waves. She accessorized the ensemble with a silver-chained necklace and a dainty pair of earrings. The couple were seen arriving to the restaurant and made their way to the entrance as they held a lighthearted conversation, and at one point, flashed small smiles in each other's direction.

Earlier this year, Cooper broke silence on plastic surgery rumors that began to circulate after his taut new look sparked speculation. During an episode of the SmartLess podcast, the actor revealed that he had been stopped on multiple occasions by people commenting on how 'good' he looks. The Hangover star admitted that the sudden attention about his appearance was 'crazy' but did not confirm or deny that he underwent any procedures.

Cooper was first romantically linked to Hadid back in October 2023 when the pair were spotted in NYC together. A few months later in January 2024, the pair attended a Golden Globes bash together with the actor's mother Gloria.

Earlier this year, Cooper broke silence on plastic surgery rumors that began to circulate after his taut new look sparked speculation; seen in January in London Last year in March, the model made rare comments about her relationship with Cooper and shared to Vogue that they have a 'very romantic and happy dynamic.

' 'To find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky.

' Hadid further expressed, 'I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief. ' A couple months later, the lovebirds went Instagram official as she shared a post from her 30th birthday party. In one of the images, both she and Cooper could be seen sharing a sweet kiss next to a sugary cake.

The A Star Is Born actor previously dated supermodel Irina Shayk and the pair share daughter Lea, nine. Hadid was in a previous relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik and they are parents to daughter Khai, five.

'Their schedules are packed, but they've figured out a rhythm that works for them and the kids,' a source said of Cooper and Hadid last year to People. Hadid further expressed, 'I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief'; the couple seen in 2025 in NYC Hadid was in a previous relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik and they are parents to daughter Khai, five 'Khai and Lea see each other all the time and get along really well, which has made everything so much easier.

' The Hollywood star 'fits really well into Gigi's circle of family and friends,' the insider added before later noting that the couple are 'not in a rush. ' 'They've talked about blending their lives more, but they're not pushing it. They're on the same page about what they want long-term, and they're letting it happen naturally.

' Hadid has been spotted spending time with Cooper's daughter Lea on recent public outings. Back in April, the model showed off her stepmom side and flashed a cheerful smile with Lea during a lighthearted moment while the actor also joined the pair in NYC. And earlier this month, Hadid unveiled a special $2,995 necklace that is in honor of her boyfriend.

She uploaded a photo to her Instagram stories as she gave a closeup look at the piece of jewelry which was custom engraved with both of their first initials and a heart





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Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Lowkey Date Night Highlights Strong Bond and Blended Family DynamicBradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted on a casual date night in Santa Monica, showcasing their effortless style and genuine connection. The couple, who have been linked since 2023, continue to nurture a romantic partnership while successfully integrating their families, including Cooper's daughter Lea and Hadid's daughter Khai, who get along well. Despite occasional rumors about Cooper's appearance, the duo remains focused on their natural progression, with Hadid recently sporting a personalized necklace featuring both their initials.

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