Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's Lowkey Date Night Highlights Strong Bond and Blended Family Dynamic

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were spotted on a casual date night in Santa Monica, showcasing their effortless style and genuine connection. The couple, who have been linked since 2023, continue to nurture a romantic partnership while successfully integrating their families, including Cooper's daughter Lea and Hadid's daughter Khai, who get along well. Despite occasional rumors about Cooper's appearance, the duo remains focused on their natural progression, with Hadid recently sporting a personalized necklace featuring both their initials.

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid were seen enjoying a casual date night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica over the weekend. The 51-year-old actor and the 31-year-old model arrived hand in hand, both dressed in relaxed yet stylish outfits.

Cooper wore a navy shirt, gray trousers, light gray shoes, and sunglasses, while Hadid chose a long-sleeved black shirt, pastel yellow trousers, black flats, and sunglasses. Her blonde hair was styled in natural waves, and she accessorized with a silver-chained necklace and dainty earrings. The couple appeared happy and in sync, sharing smiles and lighthearted conversation as they entered the restaurant. Their appearance sparked discussion about Cooper's youthful look, which has been the subject of plastic surgery rumors.

Cooper addressed these rumors on the SmartLess podcast, noting that people frequently comment on how good he looks but neither confirming nor denying any procedures. Cooper and Hadid were first linked in October 2023 and have since built a strong relationship. They made their Instagram debut at Hadid's 30th birthday party, sharing a kiss next to a cake.

Hadid has spoken positively about their dynamic, telling Vogue that they have a very romantic and happy relationship built on mutual respect and encouragement. Both have children from previous relationships-Cooper shares nine-year-old daughter Lea with Irina Shayk, and Hadid shares five-year-old daughter Khai with Zayn Malik. The children get along well, often spending time together, which the couple says makes blending families easier.

According to sources, Cooper fits well into Hadid's family and friend circle, and while they have talked about blending their lives more officially, they are not in a rush and are letting things progress naturally. Hadid has also been spotted with Cooper's daughter Lea on outings, showcasing her role as a potential stepmom. Recently, Hadid unveiled a custom $2,995 necklace engraved with both their initials and a heart, further symbolizing their bond





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