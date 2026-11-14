Bradley Airport travelers stranded, flights disrupted by nationwide FAA ground stop

Travelers at Bradley International Airport faced unexpected delays and disrupted plans Friday afternoon after a nationwide flight grounding left passengers searching for answers and considering alternate ways to reach their destinations.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. – Travelers at Bradley International Airport faced unexpected delays and disrupted plans Friday afternoon after a nationwide flight grounding left passengers searching for answers and considering alternate ways to reach their destinations.22News spoke with several travelers at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, who were preparing to board flights when they learned the Federal Aviation Administration had ordered a nationwide ground stop due to a communication outage.

For some passengers, the disruption meant abandoning their travel plans altogether.

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"We had a nice trip planned; now unfortunately, we're not leaving," one traveler told 22News. Beth McGlone, who was traveling from Boston, said she was left trying to figure out what to do with her checked luggage as she considered driving instead of flying.

"I'm trying to see if I can get my baggage that I checked in and we might drive. I hope it works out; if not, I don't know, I don't have anything. I checked all my clothes and everything, so I don't know. I don't know what we're going to do next," McGlone said.

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Other passengers said they learned about the nationwide grounding just moments before they were scheduled to board their flights. William Thompsen, who was traveling to Fort Myers, Florida, said his flight was scheduled to depart at 5:15 p.m. when he began receiving calls and messages from family members about the disruption.

"My flight was supposed to leave at 5:15, so I think we found out right before boarding actually. My dad was calling me on my phone, my wife was texting me, so right before pretty much," Thompsen told 22News. Moe Siddiqui, who was heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, described the confusion surrounding the sudden grounding.

"My friend said, ' Hey, this is a full ground stop. ' I was like, what's going on? He goes, ' We're going to get delayed, we're going to get cancelled, it's a national ground stop. Something major has happened," Siddiqui said.

"I'd like to know what actually took us down. Why I can't go home," he added. The FAA ordered the nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon after a communication issue affected air route traffic control centers responsible for directing aircraft between airports across the country. During a news conference that evening, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no indication that the outage was connected to a cyberattack or other malicious activity.

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Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said federal officials were working to get flights moving again, although some disruptions could continue depending on the availability of airline crews.

"If you're watching, if you're at an airport, check with your airline," Duffy said. "It depends on do we have crews available, do we have pilots and flight attendants available to fly your flight. " Duffy said officials hoped to resume as many flights as possible Friday night, with additional flights expected to operate Saturday morning. He also called on Congress to provide $50 billion in emergency funding to modernize the nation's aging air traffic control system.

The incident marked the first nationwide FAA ground stop since January 2023, when a major computer system failure disrupted flights across the country. Although the ground stop has been lifted, passengers traveling through Bradley International Airport and other airports nationwide could continue experiencing delays and cancellations as airlines work to restore their schedules. Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status directly with their airlines before heading to the airport.

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