The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said a Bradford High School teacher passed away at his desk before school started on Friday.

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office said a Bradford High School teacher passed away at his desk before school started on Friday. The sheriff’s office said Robert “Robbie” Best was found unresponsive at his desk by neighboring teachers before school started and before any students were in the building.

The teachers began CPR until the sheriff’s office and emergency medical staff arrived. Officials said Best was taken to a nearby hospital where he died. The sheriff’s office said it believes Best suffered a heart attack, but is still investigating to confirm his cause of death. Family was at the hospital and his next of kin was notified.

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The medical emergency prompted a shelter-in-place, where students were taken to the gym. Students who wished to leave the school were allowed to do so. The school district said that when they return from Thanksgiving Break, school counselors and support staff will be available to anyone who needs them. It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of one of our Bradford High School teachers, Robbie Best.

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Mr. Best was a valued member of our school family, and his loss will be deeply felt by his students, colleagues, and our entire school community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of knowing him. We recognize that this news is difficult for students and staff.

When we return from Thanksgiving Break, school counselors and additional support staff will be available to provide support to anyone who may need it during this difficult time. We ask that you keep Mr. Best’s family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. He will be greatly missed. The school district asked people to keep everyone impacted in their thoughts and prayers.