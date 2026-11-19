West Yorkshire Police confirm independent Bradford councillor Ibrar Ali is hospitalized with serious injuries following a stabbing incident on Manse Street that involves an armed standoff.

Independent Bradford Councillor Ibrar Ali has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a stabbing incident in the city. West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the 52-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital after officers responded to reports of violence on Manse Street. The incident has triggered a significant police response involving armed officers and multiple road closures in the area.

The incident began at approximately 11:04 am when West Yorkshire Police officers arrived at Manse Street amid reports that a man had been stabbed. Emergency services quickly transported the 52-year-old victim to a local hospital where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries. The force spokesperson stated that the victim remains in a serious condition as medical teams work to stabilize his health. The exact circumstances surrounding the attack are still under investigation by detectives.

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Police have established several cordons in the vicinity to secure the scene and ensure public safety. Multiple roads remain shut, including Manse Street, Leeds Road, and Thornbury Avenue. The operational area is active as authorities work to resolve the ongoing situation. Traffic disruption is expected to continue in the immediate vicinity while the police investigation proceeds. Residents and local businesses are advised to avoid the affected zones during the active police operation.

The situation escalated when armed officers identified a suspect on the roof of a property located on Thornbury Avenue. Police stated that they are currently working to bring the man down and resolve the incident safely. This development has intensified the police presence in the neighborhood with tactical units deployed to manage the standoff. Authorities have not yet released the identity or age of the suspect on the roof. The focus remains on de-escalating the situation and ensuring no further harm comes to the public or officers.

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Liberal Democrat Councillor Riaz Ahmed publicly expressed deep concern regarding the attack on his colleague. Ahmed emphasized that elected representatives should never have to fear for their personal safety while serving the community. He stated that violence and intimidation have no place in local democracy or society at large. Ahmed wished Councillor Ibrar Ali a speedy and full recovery from his injuries.

The statement from Riaz Ahmed highlighted the broader implications for local governance and public trust. He called for peaceful resolution of the current crisis and support for everyone involved. The incident underscores the risks faced by elected officials in high-profile positions. Community leaders are urging calm as the police operation continues. Further updates on the status of the councillor and the suspect will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Daily Mail has approached West Yorkshire Police for additional comment regarding the investigation. This remains an active breaking news story with ongoing developments expected in the coming hours. Authorities are maintaining strict cordons to protect the integrity of the evidence and the safety of residents. The community awaits resolution of the standoff and clarification on the motives behind the stabbing.