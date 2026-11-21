Arfan Ali faces attempted murder charges after stabbing Bradford councillor Ibrar Ali during a community clean-up. Learn about the investigation and victim's condition.

Arfan Ali has been formally charged with attempted murder following a violent assault on Bradford councillor Ibrar Ali during a local community clean-up event. The suspect was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday, November 22, to face the serious criminal allegations.

The Stabbing Incident And Arrest

West Yorkshire Police launched a major investigation after officers were called to Manse Street shortly after 11 am on Thursday, November 19. Emergency services arrived to find 52-year-old Ibrar Ali suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police determined that the initial attack occurred on Thornbury Avenue before the victim was moved to Manse Street.

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Arfan Ali, 32, fled the scene immediately after the assault. He attempted to evade capture by climbing onto the roof of a property on Thornbury Avenue. Witnesses and police observed him throwing roof tiles from the building as he awaited arrest. Officers eventually secured the suspect and removed him from the roof.

Victim Heroism And Family Response

A statement released by the family of Ibrar Ali clarified that the councillor was intervening to protect a member of council staff during the incident. This act of bravery resulted in him sustaining multiple stab wounds. The family emphasized that while the injuries were serious, they were not considered life-threatening.

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The family expressed heartfelt gratitude to the public, police, and paramedics for their courageous first aid and assistance at the scene. They noted the swift actions of those who helped and received overwhelming kindness during this difficult time. Ibrar Ali remains in a stable condition at a local hospital following the assault.

Official Statements And Political Support

Chris Herd, the Lord Mayor of Bradford, condemned the assault and expressed deep distress over the incident. He highlighted that councillors work tirelessly for residents and deserve to perform their duties safely. Herd confirmed that the council is working closely with West Yorkshire Police to ensure justice is served for the victim.

Fellow councillors and local officials have also sent messages of support for the injured politician. They wish him a full and speedy recovery while condemning the violence used against a public servant. The political community remains united in supporting the family and the ongoing police investigation.

Custody And Legal Proceedings

Arfan Ali was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody. He has been remanded in custody ahead of his upcoming court appearance. The suspect is now held in prison pending further legal proceedings at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

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Police cordoned off several scenes in the area to conduct a thorough forensic investigation. Detectives continue to gather evidence regarding the timeline of events on Thornbury Avenue and Manse Street. Authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward to assist with the inquiry into this violent crime.