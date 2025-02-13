Bradford Care Home Faces Legal Action Over Patient Safety Concerns

A care home in Bradford has been found in breach of the law after failing to provide adequate care, particularly concerning medicine management and restrictive practices affecting dementia patients.

A care home in Bradford has been found to be in breach of the law after an investigation by the Care Quality Commission (CQC). The Woodleigh Rest Home, which provides support to older people and those living with dementia, was found to have fallen short on several key areas during an inspection between 8 May and 28 June 2024.

The CQC, which rated the care home as 'requires improvement' overall, found that care records were not adequate to support safe care delivery and that quality assurance measures had failed to identify these issues. The report highlights further concerns regarding staffing levels, which were not always sufficient to ensure the safety of residents. The CQC also observed the use of restrictive practices, such as locking bedroom doors throughout the day for residents cared for in their rooms. The investigation revealed that the care home breached two regulations of the Health and Social Care Act 2008, specifically concerning medicine management and governance. While the CQC acknowledged that improvements had been made since a previous inspection, these changes were deemed inconsistent. The report states that the provider responded positively to the assessment findings and assured the CQC of their commitment to implementing necessary changes to enhance the quality and safety of care provided at Woodleigh Rest Home.





