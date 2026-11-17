Former Purdue All-American and current Pacers guard Braden Smith is expected to make his debut with the Noblesville Boom Tuesday.

Indiana Pacers guard Braden Smith passes during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, in Ames, Iowa.

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Purdue All-American and current Pacers guard Braden Smith is expected to make his debut with the Noblesville Boom Tuesday, sources tell WRTV. The Pacers signed the Westfield native to a two-way contract with their G League team in Noblesville after he was drafted in the second round over the summer. Due to a crowded injury report, Smith has already started four games with the Pacers and played in a total of eight.

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He recorded a career-high 19 points and 10 assists in the loss to the Atlanta Hawks on November 11 after playing a massive 42 minutes for his home team. During his time at Purdue, Smith became the NCAA’s all-time assists leader and helped lead the Boilers to the Final Four. The Noblesville Boom host the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the affliliate of the Miami Heat, at 7 p.m. at the Riverview Health Arena at Innovation Mile in Noblesville.