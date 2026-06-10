Braden Montgomery's Walk-Off Homer Gives White Sox 6-5 Win Over Braves

Braden Montgomery's two-run home run in the 10th inning gave the Chicago White Sox a 6-5 win over the Atlanta Braves in his major league debut.

Chicago White Sox 's Braden Montgomery hit a walk-off two-run home run in the 10th inning of his major league debut to rally the team past the Atlanta Braves 6-5 on Tuesday night.

The Braves had a 4-0 lead in the game, but the White Sox staged a comeback with Miguel Vargas launching a two-run shot in the third and Montgomery making it 4-3 with an RBI single in the fourth. Jacob Gonzalez tied the game with a run-scoring single in the seventh. Matt Olson homered twice in the first three innings for Atlanta, accounting for three runs.

Montgomery's home run was the difference-maker in the game, as he connected on an 0-1 changeup from closer Raisel Iglesias and drove in the winning run. The 23-year-old switch-hitting outfielder was selected 12th overall by Boston in the 2024 amateur draft and acquired by the White Sox in a trade for ace left-hander Garrett Crochet. Montgomery's performance was a highlight of a rousing major league debut, and he was called up from Triple-A Charlotte earlier in the day.

He got his first career hit when he singled in the fourth and then hit the game-winning home run in the 10th inning





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Braden Montgomery Chicago White Sox Atlanta Braves Walk-Off Home Run Major League Debut

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