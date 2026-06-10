Braden Montgomery Hits Walk-Off Home Run in MLB Debut, Lifts White Sox Over Braves

Chicago White Sox rookie Braden Montgomery launched a walk-off two-run homer in the 10th inning of his major league debut, securing a 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Rate Field. Montgomery became the fifth player since 1900 to achieve a walk-off home run in a debut, with broadcaster Bob Costas providing the memorable call.

In a dramatic Major League Baseball contest on Tuesday night, the Chicago White Sox secured a 6-5 victory over the Atlanta Braves in extra innings, propelled by a spectacular walk-off two-run home run from their top prospect, Braden Montgomery .

The game, held at Rate Field in Chicago, extended into the tenth inning after both teams failed to break a 4-4 tie through the first nine frames. In the top half of the tenth, the Braves managed to plate one run, taking a 5-4 lead and putting the White Sox in a precarious position.

However, the White Sox responded in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases with a combination of hits and a walk. After consecutive outs that allowed only Andrew Benintendi to advance from first to third, Montgomery stepped to the plate against Atlanta's closer Raisel Iglesias with the chance to either tie or win the game.

On the second pitch-a changeup-Montgomery launched a powerful drive to left field that cleared the wall, caromed off the home bullpen, and landed in the stands among celebrating White Sox fans. The immediate eruption of fireworks and the subsequent mobbing of Montgomery at home plate by his teammates, complete with a Gatorade bath, capped off an unforgettable moment for the rookie.

The significance of Montgomery's feat was magnified by the historic context: he became only the fifth player since 1900 to hit a walk-off home run in his major league debut. Adding to the poignancy of the evening, legendary broadcaster Bob Costas was on the play-by-play call for the Chicago Sports Network's throwback broadcast.

His iconic voice delivered the climactic moment: "Sends it in the air to left, it is back near the wall-it is over the wall for a game-winning home run!

" followed by, "How about that, talk about drama, talk about theater. " The combination of a debut walk-off, a special broadcast, and the electric atmosphere at Rate Field created a night that will be remembered in White Sox lore. Montgomery, ranked as the 21st overall prospect on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 list, arrived in Chicago as a key piece of the trade that sent ace pitcher Garrett Crochet to the Boston Red Sox prior to the 2025 season.

His rapid ascent through the minors this season included 10 home runs and a .970 on-base plus slugging percentage across Double-A and Triple-A, performances that earned him his first call-up to the major league roster just days before this unforgettable game. The 6-5 win not only gave the White Sox a crucial victory in their season but also served as a powerful coming-out party for one of baseball's most highly touted young talents, promising a bright future for the franchise on the South Side





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