Illinois head coach Brad Underwood lauds Western Kentucky's defensive prowess and predicts their NCAA tournament seed following a high-scoring victory at State Farm Center on November 27, 2026.

Illinois Basketball defeated Western Kentucky at the State Farm Center on Friday, continuing their dominant offensive scoring trend while exposing early-season defensive vulnerabilities. The Illini improved their record to 7-1 with the victory, but the performance highlighted a consistent issue: the team allowed 43 points before halftime against a Hilltoppers squad that coach Brad Underwood views as elite tournament material. Despite the shaky first-half defense, Illinois settled in to secure a solid win against the Conference USA favorite, proving their ability to overcome early-game chaos.

Underwood Predicts NCAA Tournament Seed

Brad Underwood explicitly stated that he expects Western Kentucky to be a six, seven, eight, nine, or ten seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament. He described the Hilltoppers as very good defensively and highly talented, noting that the first eight minutes of the contest served as a feeling-out period for both teams. Underwood emphasized that Western Kentucky employs high hands, physical play, and tight gaps, which initially disrupted the Illini's rhythm before Illinois found its stride.

Also read 3 Big Things From Illinois Basketball's Win Over Western Kentucky

Ethan Brown Returns After Facial Injury

Illini guard Ethan Brown delivered a standout performance with 22 points, eight rebounds, and four assists despite suffering a broken nose in a prior game. Brown went 4-for-7 from beyond the arc, continuing his red-hot shooting streak that led all Illinois starters. Underwood highlighted the heroic effort of a FedEx driver named Chris, who dove into a truck to retrieve Brown's protective mask, ensuring the guard could play. Brown did not appear fazed by his injury, showcasing tremendous resilience on the court.

Western Kentucky Defensive Chaos

Western Kentucky played Illinois close for most of the first half, with wing and forward Teagan Moore standing out as a formidable opponent. The Hilltoppers defense created significant chaos, denying passes and playing aggressively in the gaps. Underwood acknowledged that Illinois had to adjust to the physical nature of the matchup, noting that the opposing team's defensive schemes were designed to disrupt single-side drives and create corner three-point opportunities for the Illini.

Advertisement

Advertisement

First Half Defensive Struggles

The Illini struggled with defensive tenacity in the opening eight minutes, allowing Western Kentucky to score freely and stay competitive. Underwood pointed out that the team must improve its consistency on that end of the floor, as the offense has been figuring out its flow while the defense remains erratic. The coaching staff recognizes that allowing mediocre squads to stick around early in games is a dangerous habit that must be eliminated to maintain a winning record.

Big Ten Implications and Second Half Run

As Illinois prepares for Big Ten play, avoiding the habit of playing from behind after the first ten minutes is critical for postseason success. Underwood attributed the second-half run to staying with the process, emphasizing full-court pressure, controlling space, and maintaining pace. The team's lack of fixed sets makes them difficult to scout, allowing for effective offensive rebounding and physicality that ultimately pulled them away from Western Kentucky. This mental and physical adjustment will be vital for sustaining success against tougher Conference opponents.