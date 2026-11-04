Brad's Raw Chips Recalls Kale Products Over Thallium Risk

Brad's Raw Chips recalls specific crunchy kale and veggie chip lots due to potential thallium contamination. Consumers are advised to discard items immediately as the FDA warns of severe health risks.

The Food and Administration has issued a recall for specific batches of Brad's Plant Based Crunchy Kale and Brad's Veggie Chips due to the potential presence of thallium. This contamination poses a significant threat to public health, prompting immediate warnings for consumers who have purchased these snack items. The regulatory agency emphasizes that acute or chronic exposure to high levels of thallium can result in severe adverse health effects. These dangers include gastroenteritis, damage to peripheral nerves, and alopecia, which is the loss of hair. The recall affects products distributed under the brand name Brad's Plant Based, with specific lot numbers and expiration dates requiring careful verification by shoppers.

Exact Products and Lot Numbers Identified

The affected items include Brad's Crunchy Kale in Original flavor, packaged in 2 oz bags with the UPC code 813104021679. The specific lot numbers for this item are 33525-1, 33525-2, and 33525-3, all bearing a Best By date of February 1, 2027. Additionally, Lot 34525-1 expires on February 11, 2027, and Lot 35125-2 has a best by date of February 17, 2027. Consumers must check their pantry for these exact lot codes to determine if their product is part of the recall.

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Further affected products include Brad's Crunchy Kale in Cheeze It Up flavor, also in 2 oz bags, identified by UPC 813104021877. The sole lot number for this variety is 35025-3, with a Best By date of February 16, 2027. Another variant, Brad's Crunchy Kale in Radical Ranch flavor, comes in 2 oz bags with UPC 813104020726. This product contains Lot 29425-1, which carries a Best By date of December 21, 2026. Each of these items presents a potential health risk due to the thallium contamination.

The recall also extends to Brad's Veggie Chips Kale, sold in 3 oz bags with the UPC code 854615002054. The impacted lot numbers for this product are 33225-3, 33325-2, 33425-1, and 33525-1. The Best By dates for these lots range from January 28, 2027, to February 1, 2027. Owners of these specific packages are strongly advised to stop consuming them immediately to avoid any potential health complications associated with thallium exposure.

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FDA Guidelines on Disposal and Consumer Action

Food and Drug Administration officials have issued clear directives for consumers who have purchased the recalled products. The agency states that individuals should stop eating the affected kale and veggie chips immediately. Furthermore, consumers are instructed to throw away the items rather than returning them to the store where they were purchased. This disposal method is intended to prevent the contaminated products from re-entering the supply chain or being consumed by others.

The Food and Administration clarified that refunds are not being offered by the company for these recalled items. Instead of seeking reimbursement, consumers must dispose of the products safely. The agency emphasizes that returning items to the point of purchase is not part of the official recall procedure. This approach ensures that the contaminated snacks do not circulate further and that public safety remains the primary focus of the recall effort.

Health Risks and Contact Information for Inquiries

Consumers who believe they have experienced adverse health effects from eating the contaminated kale or veggie chips are advised to contact their health care provider. The potential health risks range from gastrointestinal issues to neurological damage and hair loss. Seeking medical attention promptly is crucial for anyone who has consumed these products and is experiencing unusual symptoms. Early intervention can help mitigate the severe adverse effects associated with thallium exposure.

For anyone with questions about the recall or needing further information, contact can be made with Alexa Olvera at Snack Right Super Foods, Inc. This company is responsible for the Brad's brand and is coordinating the recall process. The information for this story is provided by an official Food and Administration recall letter, ensuring the accuracy of the details regarding the contamination and the specific products involved. This recall serves as a critical reminder of the importance of monitoring lot numbers and expiration dates for packaged food products.