HB Reese grandson Brad Reese details his fight against Hershey over alleged ingredient swaps, citing a deathbed promise from his father to protect the family legacy.

Brad Reese, the grandson of inventor HB Reese, has publicly detailed his ongoing struggle with end-stage cancer while intensifying his public dispute with Hershey regarding the perceived decline in product quality.

Reese stated in an interview with the Daily Mail that he has survived 16 close encounters with death and has required near daily intensive care unit treatments. Despite these severe health challenges, the Florida retiree remains focused on his crusade against Hershey, which he accuses of degrading the taste of iconic products by substituting premium ingredients with cheaper alternatives.

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The Core Ingredient Dispute

Brad Reese claims that Hershey is harming its own long-term success by using inferior components in its manufacturing process. He explicitly argues that the company is killing the goose that lays their golden eggs by compromising the integrity of the brand that built its fortune.

Reese asserts that Hershey has been replacing real chocolate with compound chocolate, a mixture that utilizes vegetable oils instead of pure cocoa butter. Furthermore, he alleges that the traditional peanut butter filling has been swapped for a cheaper peanut-butter-style crème. He maintains that these changes are not merely cosmetic but constitute a fundamental betrayal of the recipe that established his family's fame.

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A Family Promise Drives the Conflict

The intensity of Brad Reese's campaign is rooted in a dramatic deathbed confession from his father, who passed away from a heart attack. Reese revealed that his father expressed deep regrets about selling the original company outside the family, fearing divine retribution.

According to Reese, his father said, I do not want to die because I do not want to go to heaven. When asked why, his father explained that he feared being reunited with his own father, HB Reese, because he had double-crossed him. Brad Reese stated that his father made him promise never to sell his shares if they were ever passed to him, a vow he now feels obligated to keep to honor his grandfather's legacy.

Reese emphasized that his motivation is purely principled rather than financial. He told the Daily Mail that no amount of money would send him packing and that he is not seeking a board position. He added that the Hershey company cannot financially hurt him, asserting that he is driven solely by a belief in the righteousness of his cause.

Consumer Backlash and Family Division

The conflict escalated on Valentine's Day when Brad Reese opened a bag of Reese's Mini-Hearts and found the taste so repulsing that he threw the entire package away. He described the treat as inedible, a stark contrast to the familiar flavor he expected. This incident prompted the Florida retiree to publish a furious open letter addressed to Todd Scott, Hershey's manager of corporate brand and editorial.

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The open letter accused the corporation of marring the Reese's name and triggered a wider wave of consumer complaints. Many buyers echoed Reese's sentiments, with one 61-year-old customer noting he had eaten the treats for decades and was previously told his perception of change was due to aging taste buds.

The controversy gained significant media traction, attracting coverage from multiple outlets and drawing the attention of late-night television host Stephen Colbert. However, the response from Brad Reese's own family was hostile. His cousin Becky Hilgers, whose mother was the youngest daughter of HB Reese, sent a furious message stating that Brad had created a nightmare for their family and the company.

Historical Context and Future Outlook

Harry Burnett Reese invented the peanut butter cups and built the business that Hershey acquired in 1963. Although Brad Reese never worked for the corporation, he has spent years defending the family name, often wearing a bright-orange Reese's T-shirt in his West Palm Beach retirement community to start conversations about his grandfather's creation.

Reese noted that when family shares were distributed, they were accompanied by an envelope containing the secret recipe, which has been targeted by knock-offs over the years. Despite the lack of direct employment or current board authority, Reese views his public advocacy as a necessary duty to ensure his grandfather's original vision prevails in the face of corporate changes.