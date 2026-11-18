“Sign me up for the villain,' Pitt said.

Stay up to speed with the latest headlines, gossip, and news by signing up for the Jezebel With Splinter newsletter. While most of us were alerted to Robert Pattinson’s casting as the next James Bond via frantic group chat updates and a reawakening of the dormantif he had heard the news, Pitt replied, “Is that right?!

You know what, I love this idea. I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices. I think he’s the real deal.

Also read Brad Pitt Says He Would Consider Playing a Villain in the Next James Bond Film

”“You know, I’d like to do that,” he said, winking into the camera and calling out “Robert” and “Denis” .

“I’d be up for that. I mean, my man Javier did it so well. It’s tall shoes, but I’d take that on,” he continued, referring to his. , “Get Denis Villeneuve on the flip phone, let’s go! ” But … if Pitt plays the villain, who would be doing the acting? Lest we forget, the actor is already a real-life villain to his ex-wife and children. During his divorce from Angelina Jolie, allegations of physical abuse from Jolie and their children seriously tarnished Pitt’s public image .

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According toto their then-15-year-old son Maddox during a drunken episode aboard a private plane in 2016, just days before the couple announced their separation. Pitt became sober following the incident and divorce; however, in an AugustBut unfortunately, a Brad Pitt Bond villain is not outside the realm of possibility—especially if we’re following the trend of allegedly Like what you just read? You’ve got great taste.

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