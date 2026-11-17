Brad Pitt discusses production timelines for Ocean's 14, revealing shooting will begin late next year with the original cast returning and David Leitch directing. He also shares details about The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood written by Quentin Tarantino and directed by David Fincher, where Cliff Booth works as a projectionist and occasional hit man in 1970s Los Angeles.

The fifth installment of the “Ocean’s” franchise was supposed to start shooting next month after being postponed from June. Hulu Erotic Thriller Series 'Victoria' Casts Kyle MacLachlan, Michael Hyatt, Marwan Kenzari, J. Alphonse Nicholson Harrison Ford Exec-Produced Voyaging Film ‘The Navigator’ Unveils Clip Ahead of DOC NYC Premiere Brad Pitt says "Oceans 14" will start shooting "sometime late next year," and he's eager to do an "F1" sequel.

Clooney, Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Don Cheadle are set to reprise their roles. David Leitch is set to direct.

Also read Brad Pitt Explains Why Leonardo DiCaprio Did Not Appear in Cliff Booth Spinoff

“I tell you, Grant and George, they can write a good script,” Pitt said. , “Yes, I have seen a script. And I was kind of surprised, because I was like, ‘Oh, what is the story going to be? ’ And it’s good.

I mean, we wouldn’t do it if it’s not good. ” “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” is a sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. ” Quentin Tarantino wrote the script for the follow-up but handed the directing reins to David Fincher.

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“The thing was dead on the shelf for like nine months,” Pitt said. “It goes that way a lot.

Then one moment I had this idea … I gave it to when we got on a plane, we landed, and he said, ‘Yeah, I can do that. ’ I called Quentin. He was into it, and here we are. ” Pitt won an Oscar for his work in the first movie: “I did have a little moment going, ‘Shit, what did I do in the first one?

’ But you get right back into it. ” Brad Pitt says the script for "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" was "dead on the shelf" for nine months:In the sequel, set a few years after the first in 1970s Los Angeles, Cliff has left Hollywood stunt work to become a projectionist at a movie theater in West Hollywood. He’s also an occasional hit man.

Elizabeth Debicki plays his love interest, the talent agent of a television star who enlists Cliff’s help when he runs into trouble in the Philippines. Pitt and Fincher first worked together 32 years ago making “Seven” in 1994.

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“It’s embarrassing how fortunate we are,” Pitt said. “It’s gross. Those two together are like hydrogen fusion. ”Peter Krause’s ‘Line of Fire’ Is a Promising and Engaging NBC Procedural Drama: TV Review