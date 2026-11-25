Brad Pitt's new Netflix film The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth marks the first ever exclusive IMAX release for the streaming giant.

Brad Pitt leads the cast of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a highly anticipated sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which hits theaters today just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. The film marks a significant milestone for the streaming platform as it becomes the first Netflix production to enjoy an exclusive debut in IMAX theaters. Director David Fincher helms the project, marking the first-ever collaboration between the acclaimed filmmaker and writer Quentin Tarantino. This exclusive theatrical run precedes a digital release on the streaming service later this year, offering audiences a unique cinematic experience that bridges traditional cinema with modern streaming models.

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth IMAX Premiere

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth holds the distinction of being the very first film released by Netflix to play exclusively in IMAX theaters. This strategic move highlights a shift in how the streaming giant approaches premium theatrical distribution, aiming to provide a high-quality visual experience that justifies the theater visit. Originally, the booked IMAX slot was intended for Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, which has been delayed until early next year. With the premium format slot now available, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth stepped in to fill the void, leveraging the director's reputation for visual excellence to capitalize on the opportunity.

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Fincher and Tarantino First Collaboration Details

David Fincher directs the sequel while Quentin Tarantino focuses on writing duties, creating a powerful creative duo that has never worked together before. This partnership is particularly notable given that both Fincher and Tarantino are among the most respected and acclaimed filmmakers currently working in the industry. Fincher brings his signature auteur style to the production, ensuring that the film delivers a truly cinematic experience that demands to be seen on the largest and best possible screens. The film fits into the Drama, Comedy, and Thriller genres, offering a blend of tones that have become hallmarks of both directors' previous works.

Netflix Streaming Strategy and Theatrical Release

Netflix has historically maintained a complicated relationship with traditional movie theaters, often hesitating to release its films in wide theatrical distribution. The platform previously prioritized streaming debuts, as seen with Rian Johnson's Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, which played in only a very select number of theaters. That strategy allowed the film to top streaming charts, but it also drew criticism from fans who were unable to watch the movie on the big screen. The further mis-adventures of Cliff Booth aims to address some of this disappointment by offering a wider theatrical run, specifically tailored for IMAX audiences who crave a premium viewing experience.

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The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth Theater Ticket Info

Audiences can currently book tickets for the film through major theater chains, including AMC Theaters, Fandango, and Atom Tickets, with showtimes available starting from November 25. It is important to note that Regal Cinemas will not be participating in this exclusive theatrical run, so fans should check other venues for availability. The film is scheduled for a limited run in premium formats before transitioning to the streaming service, ensuring that early adopters can experience the movie as intended. Tickets can be purchased via Fandango, AMC Theaters, or Atom Tickets, providing multiple convenient options for moviegoers looking to secure their seats.

Netflix Release Date and Future Plans

After its exclusive theatrical run, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will debut on Netflix on December 23, just in time for the Christmas holiday. This release date allows fans to rewatch the film in the comfort of their own homes after experiencing it in IMAX theaters. David Fincher has a strong history with the streaming platform, having previously directed projects such as Mank, The Killer, and Mindset for Netflix. This new release continues that successful partnership, blending high-budget theatrical production with the accessibility of streaming. The film is set for a general release date of November 25, 2026, directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino, promising a thrilling addition to both actors' and directors' legacies.