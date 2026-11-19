Brad Pitt aims for another Oscar nomination in 2027 with The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, directed by David Fincher and written by Quentin Tarantino.

Brad Pitt is positioning himself for a significant return to the Academy Awards conversation in 2027 with his upcoming project, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. The film continues the story of the character Pitt originally portrayed, which previously earned him the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

F1 Box Office Success Fuels Oscar Hopes

Pitt recently demonstrated his continued box office power with the release of F1, a high-octane racing blockbuster directed by Joseph Kosinski. The film stands as Apple Original Films' highest-grossing theatrical release of all time, achieving a global box office haul of $633 million.

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Industry critics praised the intense action sequences and technical execution, leading to a surprise inclusion among the Best Picture nominees at the 98th Academy Awards. Although the film did not win the top prize, it successfully secured the Best Sound award, proving its technical excellence against formidable competition.

Fincher and Tarantino Join Forces

The next chapter for Cliff Booth will be helmed by legendary director David Fincher, marking a high-profile reunion with Pitt. The two previously collaborated on seminal films such as Se7en and Fight Club, establishing a reputation for dark, psychologically complex storytelling.

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Quentin Tarantino, who originally created the character, will write the screenplay for this new installment. The script promises to expand on the lore established in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood while exploring new narrative territories under Fincher's distinct directorial vision.

IMAX Release Strategy Planned

Studio distribution plans for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth are already in motion. The film is scheduled for an exclusive IMAX theatrical release on November 25, allowing audiences to experience the production on large-format screens.

Following the theatrical window, the movie will transition to streaming on Netflix on December 23. This hybrid release strategy aims to maximize both box office revenue and global streaming viewership for the highly anticipated sequel.

Pitt's Recent Award Recognition Track Record

Pitt's recent career trajectory shows a consistent presence in major awards circuits. His work on F1 added to his legacy of critical acclaim, complementing his previous Oscar win.

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Industry observers view The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth as Pitt's most likely avenue for Academy success in 2027. The combination of a beloved character, a respected director, and a renowned writer creates a strong contender for future nominations.

Impact on Future Hollywood Productions

The casting and creative team for this project signal a shift toward prestige streaming-theatrical hybrids in major studio releases. Pitt's involvement ensures the film will receive significant marketing attention and industry scrutiny upon its November 25 launch.

As Pitt looks toward the 2027 awards season, this project represents a strategic effort to leverage his past success with Tarantino while partnering with a director known for technical mastery. The outcome will likely influence casting trends for similar character-driven dramas.