Brad Pitt leads David Fincher's new crime thriller set eight years after Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Leonardo DiCaprio is absent, allowing the character to explore Los Angeles' underground.

The standalone spin-off sequel titled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth arrives exactly eight years after the narrative conclusion of Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. This new feature film centers entirely on Brad Pitt's character, Cliff Booth, who previously served as the trusted stunt double for the fading Western star Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

While the original film heavily focused on the intertwined destinies and deep friendship between Rick and Cliff, this sequel operates as a distinct entity. The absence of DiCaprio in the narrative allows the story to pivot sharply away from the Hollywood star system and toward the gritty underbelly of Los Angeles. Director David Fincher has taken the helm for this project, bringing a dark, clinical precision that contrasts with the nostalgic tone of the previous Quentin Tarantino film.

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Character Liberation From Rick Dalton's Shadow

Cliff Booth has finally stepped out of the professional and personal shadow of Rick Dalton to forge his own independent path in the city. The trailer for the upcoming film reveals a humorous explanation for their separation, with Pitt's character joking that he no longer works for Rick because he got too fat. This light-hearted quip masks a deeper narrative shift where Cliff is no longer defined by his service to another man.

Without the constraints of being a stuntman for a television actor, Cliff has adopted a multitude of roles to survive and thrive in the modern era. He has worked as a bartender, a theater projectionist, and a studio fixer, exposing himself to various facets of the entertainment industry that were never visible through Rick Dalton's perspective. This professional instability has liberated him, allowing him to stumble into the hidden social scenes and criminal networks of Los Angeles.

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Fincher Directs Dark Crime and Thriller Elements

David Fincher is steering the film into a genre that aligns with his established reputation for directing iconic crime thrillers such as Se7en, The Killer, and The Game. The tone of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is significantly grittier and darker, focusing on themes of obsession and moral collapse. This atmospheric shift provides the perfect backdrop for Cliff's unique skill set, which includes martial arts expertise and sharp street smarts.

The narrative structure blends elements of comedy with intense crime drama as Cliff becomes entangled in serious illegal activities. He finds himself wrapped in cases involving blackmail, theft, and violent crime across the city. His versatility as a former stunt performer makes him an ideal protagonist for navigating the dangerous and unpredictable underground world that Fincher intends to depict with his signature visual style.

Leonardo DiCaprio Absence Allows New Story

Leonardo DiCaprio is not involved in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a decision that producers and fans have debated since the project was first announced. DiCaprio previously clarified in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that while having him in the film would have been great fun, logistical hurdles were too significant. He noted that appearing in the movie would require a lot of prosthetics and a good couple of weeks prepping to get him ready.

The decision to exclude DiCaprio gives the film its biggest opportunity to stand on its own merits rather than relying on nostalgia. While some viewers are disappointed by the lack of a cameo, it prevents the sequel from becoming a mere rehash of the previous dynamic. It also avoids placing DiCaprio in a role that might be too similar to his recent performance in One Battle After Another, a project where he played a retired revolutionary.

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Production Details and Release Timeline

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is currently scheduled for a wide theatrical release on November 25, 2026. The production team features a high-profile lineup of producers including Brad Pitt, Ceán Chaffin, David Heyman, Quentin Tarantino, Shannon McIntosh, and Stacey Sher. Tarantino's involvement as a writer and producer ensures that the character's voice remains consistent with the original vision.

The film is categorized as a drama, comedy, and thriller, reflecting the complex mix of genres that Fincher and Pitt are exploring. By focusing on Cliff Booth's journey as a lone wolf navigating criminal enterprise, the sequel offers a fresh perspective on the characters and setting established in the 2019 hit. Fans will see how Pitt's character adapts to a life without the safety net of his former employer, Rick Dalton.