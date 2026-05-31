Brad Pitt Spotted in Paris with Girlfriend as Son Maddox Officially Moves to Drop His Surname

Brad Pitt was seen enjoying a night out in Paris with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, following news that his eldest son Maddox has filed legal documents to remove Pitt from his surname, continuing a trend among his children with Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt was seen in Paris with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon during a weekend that followed a significant development in his ongoing family drama.

His eldest son, Maddox, 24, has become the latest of his six children with Angelina Jolie to take legal steps to remove the surname Pitt from his name. The children, biologically including Shiloh, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17, and adopted Maddox, Pax, 22, and Zahara, 21, have all been moving away from the double-barreled Jolie-Pitt name. Shiloh legally changed her surname last year, while Zahara and Vivienne have also been using Jolie exclusively.

The Daily Mail confirmed that Maddox submitted the necessary paperwork on Thursday to officially drop Pitt from his surname for personal reasons. Despite this family tension, Pitt, 62, appeared in good spirits as he walked hand-in-hand with his 33-year-old girlfriend in the French capital the next evening. Pitt and de Ramon, who were first linked in late 2022, were spotted on Friday night at a Red Hot Chili Peppers concert held at the Alhambra venue.

They were also seen outdoors with a pair of VIP companions: director David Fincher, who has collaborated with Pitt on multiple films, and Fincher's wife Ceán Chaffin. Their professional relationship dates back to the 1995 thriller Se7en and continued with movies such as Fight Club in 1999 and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in 2008.

Fincher most recently directed Pitt in The Adventures of Cliff Booth, an upcoming sequel to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. Pitt presented his classic movie-star charisma that night, wearing a blue silk shirt with the top buttons undone to reveal his tanned chest. He wore sunglasses despite the evening setting, tucked the shirt into deep purple trousers, and styled his hair neatly.

His familiar, mischievous smile was visible as he held his girlfriend's hand during a stroll through Paris. De Ramon, formerly married to actor Paul Wesley, looked elegant in a lace-trimmed white blouse and high-waisted brown trousers. The blouse had a low neckline that showcased her décolletage and a hem that hinted at her slender midriff. Her dark hair fell in soft waves over her shoulders, complemented by dark lipstick.

Maddox's filing formalizes a change he has already been using for some time. In Angelina Jolie's February-released French film Couture, in which he worked alongside Louis Garrel, he was credited simply as Maddox Jolie. Two years earlier, during Jolie's Oscar-nominated biopic Maria, he had still been listed as Maddox Jolie-Pitt. The split between Pitt and Jolie, often referred to as 'Brangelina', escalated into a contentious feud.

During their divorce proceedings, Jolie accused Pitt of abuse, an allegation he has consistently denied. The increasing number of children dropping his surname reinforces the perception that Pitt is currently estranged from his kids





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