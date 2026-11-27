Brad Pitt's upcoming Once Upon A Time In Hollywood sequel features a massive soundtrack with Donna Summer and AC/DC. Explore other top stories from ScreenRant including Carrie updates and Resident Evil changes.

Chris Tilly, currently serving as the Deputy Movies Editor at ScreenRant, brings a wealth of industry experience to his reporting. Before joining ScreenRant, he held roles as a writer, editor, manager, and presenter at prominent media outlets including IGN, Fandom, Time Out, Dexerto, and HotDog. His editorial eye also extends to programming film festivals and hosting the movie podcast Clash of the Titles.

Brad Pitt Sequel Features Epic Soundtrack

The latest installment in the franchise, titled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, is set to release an extensive musical compilation. This epic tracklist for Brad Pitt's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood sequel has been revealed to include a diverse array of legendary artists. The lineup features iconic performances by Donna Summer, Santana, Al Stewart, and AC/DC.

Also read Limited IMAX Release Challenges Theatrical Access For Brad Pitt Sequel

Carrie Series Diverges From De Palma Adaptation

In television news, the new Carrie TV series takes a distinct creative path compared to its cinematic predecessor. It accomplishes something Brian De Palma did not during his 1976 adaptation of Stephen King's novel. This narrative shift is described as something that fundamentally changes the story for modern audiences.

Resident Evil Film Underwent Major Edits

Zack Cregger's Resident Evil project experienced significant transformations during its production phase. The film shifted dramatically during the edit process, requiring substantial reworking of the final cut. Director Zack Cregger determined that he was right to make that major change to the movie, ensuring the final product aligned with his vision.

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Fantastic Fest Lineup Includes Stephen King Series

Film enthusiasts have a slate of highly anticipated content to look forward to at Fantastic Fest. The festival lineup includes several movies that attendees can not wait to watch. Additionally, the event features a new TV series from the creative partnership of Stephen King and Mike Flanagan.

Scarlett Johansson Under the Skin Streams Free

ScreenRant highlights Scarlett Johansson's Under the Skin as a standout film currently available for free on Tubi. The article describes the movie as her weirdest and most underappreciated work. This assessment notes that while audiences may have overlooked it, the film remains a critical curiosity in her filmography.