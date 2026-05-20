Brad Pitt Seen PDA with Girlfriend at Mercedes-AMG World Premiere

In 2022, Brad Pitt began dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, four years younger than him. At the Mercedes-AMG world premiere in Los Angeles, they were seen outdoors with guests. Pitt, 62, held hands with his girlfriend and they walked together along with other VIPs.

Brad Pitt packed on the PDA with his much-younger girlfriend Ines de Ramon as they joined stars at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The couple, who have been dating since late 2022, attended the Mercedes-AMG world premiere at Sixth Street Bridge. Pitt, 62, held hands with Ramon, 33, as they paraded around the futuristic venue and down the red carpet photo op. They stayed close together, often with their arms wrapped around each other as they mingled with other VIP attendees. The Oscar-winner, sporting a mustache and longer hair, looked handsome in a tan suit and white dress shirt.

He accessorized with 70s-inspired gold-framed sunglasses and he completed the outfit with black leather shoes. Over their nearly four years together, Pitt and Ramon have largely kept their romance private following his high-profile divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016





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Brad Pitt Ines De Ramon PDA Mercedes-AMG World Premiere Los Angeles

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