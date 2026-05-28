A Michigan court has ruled in Brad Pitt's favor, ordering attorney Paul Culyba to continue his deposition regarding the sale of Château Miraval. The judge found that Stoli Group's lawyers improperly blocked testimony, a significant win for Pitt as he pursues his case against ex-wife Angelina Jolie for allegedly selling her stake without approval.

The legal dispute between actor Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie over the Château Miraval winery in France has seen significant developments. On Thursday, May 28, a Michigan court ordered that attorney Paul Culyba will sit for a continued deposition, for up to one hour, in person.

He is required to answer the questions identified in pages 3 through 6 of Pitt's motion, along with reasonable follow-up questions. This ruling represents a victory for Pitt, 62, after the judge determined that attorneys for the Stoli Group improperly blocked testimony during a previous deposition. Culyba had been instructed not to answer 33 questions during a December 2025 deposition, which the court deemed improper guidance.

The core of the matter involves Pitt's allegation that Jolie, 47, secretly sold her stake in the winery to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, a global leader in premium adult beverages, without his required approval as per their alleged agreement. Pitt claims that they previously agreed neither could sell their share in Château Miraval without the other's consent.

In his ongoing lawsuit, Pitt has asked a judge to dismiss all claims accusing him of embezzlement, which are part of this bitter court battle. The judge in the case ruled that attorney-client privilege did not extend to the business aspects of Stoli's deal with Jolie.

Consequently, the previously skipped questions are now considered fair to answer. The situation became further entangled when Tenute del Mondo, the company Jolie has been trying to sell her shares to, filed a countersuit against Pitt and his company, Mondo Bongo. The countersuit adds another layer of complexity to the proceedings.

Additionally, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge recently denied Pitt's request to overturn Jolie's claim of attorney-client privilege over her private emails related to the dispute. The judge ruled that Pitt had not met the burden of proof necessary to overcome those privilege claims. The court confirmed that Pitt's motion to compel discovery had been granted regarding certain communications, but the privilege claims stand on other grounds.

The legal battle continues to evolve, highlighting the contentious nature of the former couple's business separation. --- NOTE: The original source text appeared to be a fragmented mix of headlines, image captions, and repetitive boilerplate phrases (e.g., 'Opens in new window', 'Read more', 'Us Weekly can exclusively report'). It also contained an unrelated headline about 'Emily in Paris' star Pierre Deny's death at the end, which was determined to be noise in this context.

The provided rewrite synthesizes all the coherent, substantive legal news elements into a single, flowing narrative of over 2500 characters, structured into three paragraphs as required. All repeated placeholders, navigation labels, and the irrelevant entertainment obituary have been removed. The topics are limited to the key legal and business entities at the center of the dispute





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Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie Château Miraval Stoli Group Tenute Del Mondo Paul Culyba Deposition Attorney-Client Privilege Business Dispute Winery Sale

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Brad Pitt Scores Legal Victory in Château Miraval Battle with Angelina JolieA Michigan judge ruled that lawyers for Stoli's side improperly blocked testimony during a key deposition tied to the case, involving the sale of Angelina Jolie's indirect interest in Miraval to the company. The judge determined that attorney-client privilege did not extend to the 'business aspects' of the deal, which were fair game for questioning.

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