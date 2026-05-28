Brad Pitt Scores Legal Victory in Château Miraval Battle with Angelina Jolie

A Michigan judge ruled that lawyers for Stoli's side improperly blocked testimony during a key deposition tied to the case, involving the sale of Angelina Jolie's indirect interest in Miraval to the company. The judge determined that attorney-client privilege did not extend to the 'business aspects' of the deal, which were fair game for questioning.

According to court documents exclusively obtained by Page Six, a Michigan judge ruled on Wednesday, May 20, that lawyers for Stoli's side improperly blocked testimony during a key deposition tied to the case.

The court found that former Stoli General Counsel, Todd Culyba, was improperly instructed not to answer 33 questions during a December deposition concerning Jolie's 2021 sale of her indirect interest in Miraval to the company. The blocked questions included inquiries about the involvement of Yuri Shelfer — Stoli's ultimate beneficial owner — in Jolie's sale of her indirect interest in Miraval to the company.

The judge determined that attorney-client privilege did not extend to the 'business aspects' of the deal, which the court said were fair game for questioning. The latest ruling marks another turn in the legal battle between Pitt and Jolie over Château Miraval, claiming that his ex-wife had sold her share of Miraval to Tenute del Mondo, the wine division of the Stoli Group, despite a prior agreement that neither would do so unless the other person approved.

Jolie denied that agreement and responded by filing a countersuit, claiming the actor-producer has been 'waging a vindictive war against' her. Pitt filed a 2022 lawsuit claiming Jolie sold her share of Miraval despite a prior agreement that neither would do so unless the other person approved. The 'Moneyball' star finalized his long-running divorce from the 'Maleficent' actress in December 2024. The motion was 'denied without prejudice,' meaning the 'F1' star could raise the issue again later.

At the time, a source exclusively told Page Six, 'It's notable how Jolie has withheld so many documents as privileged. These emails are just some of the evidence in the case.

' In December 2025, a judge ordered Jolie to turn over certain unredacted non-attorney communications related to the winery fight. Jolie has previously accused Pitt of waging a 'vindictive war' against her through litigation, while Pitt's side has argued the withheld communications are central to understanding the sale. The former couple share six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne





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Château Miraval Brad Pitt Angelina Jolie Legal Battle Sale Of Indirect Interest Attorney-Client Privilege Business Aspects Privileged Documents Waging A Vindictive War Long-Running Divorce Six Children

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