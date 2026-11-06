Brad Pitt's The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth Sets IMAX and Netflix Release Dates

Brad Pitt returns as stunt double Cliff Booth in David Fincher's standalone sequel, which opens exclusively in IMAX on November 25, 2026 before arriving on Netflix on December 23.

Brad Pitt is returning as stunt double Cliff Booth in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a standalone sequel directed by David Fincher from a screenplay by Tarantino. The film arrives exclusively in IMAX on November 25, 2026, before its streaming debut on Netflix on December 23. The character comes back seven years after his debut in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, the 2019 movie.

A newly released trailer opens with Cliff Booth waking up and preparing for his day. A voiceover refers to a famous story about Bruce Lee being beaten by a stuntman, then points to Cliff as that man, a direct nod to the memorable scene in the previous film.

Also read Imax CEO Wades Into ‘Cliff Booth’ Debate — “Frankly, I Don’t Understand”

Cliff Booth Takes On a 1977 Los Angeles Mystery

The story is set in 1977 Los Angeles, eight years after the events of Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. Brad Pitt reprises his role as Cliff Booth, while Timothy Olyphant plays Western actor James Stacy.

The plot begins when Karen Crosby, a representative for the famous actor Charlie Peters, approaches Cliff Booth with a proposition. She tells him that Charlie wants to meet about an upcoming project. Because Charlie performs his own stunts, he would not require Booth's stunt work.

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According to the trailer, Charlie has become entangled with Filipino gangsters and needs Cliff's help to extricate himself from the dangerous situation. The two soon find themselves caught up in various kinds of trouble, including a murder.

David Fincher and Tarantino Lead the Cast

David Fincher directs the film, while the screenplay comes from Tarantino. Alongside Pitt and Olyphant, the cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Carla Gugino.

The preview showcases the glamour of 70s Hollywood while highlighting Cliff Booth's latest adventures. Its focus on the period setting and the lead character's escalating troubles gives audiences a clear picture of what the sequel offers.

IMAX Exclusivity and Netflix Release Dates Set

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth arrives exclusively in IMAX on November 25, 2026. Its streaming debut on Netflix follows on December 23.

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The release plan has created a disagreement among major movie theater chains over Pitt's return as Cliff Booth. IMAX CEO Rich Gelfond has commented on the dispute, and fans hoping to watch the film in theaters may not be able to see it at every venue.