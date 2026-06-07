Brad Pitt's Private Romance with Ines de Ramon: A Source of Support Amid Divorce Finalization and Strained Ties with Children

An in-depth look at Brad Pitt's relationship with Ines de Ramon, exploring how their low-key, private partnership provides Pitt with emotional support following his finalized divorce from Angelina Jolie and amid strained relationships with his children. The couple, who prefer to avoid the spotlight, are not planning marriage but are content in their current phase.

Brad Pitt , the two-time Oscar-winning actor, was spotted supporting his girlfriend Ines de Ramon at the women's singles final on Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris, France.

During the match, Pitt, 62, was seen with his arm draped over de Ramon's back as they both cheered on the exciting tennis action. Pitt sported a goatee and wore aviator-style sunglasses, his hair styled casually. De Ramon chose a green leather jacket worn over a flowing cream-colored dress for the stylish outing. The couple has maintained a notably private relationship, keeping public appearances to a minimum.

Pitt has rarely discussed the romance in interviews, though he addressed the subject in a 2025 profile when asked about their deliberate public debut at the 2024 British Grand Prix followed by a red carpet appearance for his Formula One-themed movie a year later. He dismissed the idea that it was calculated, saying, 'If you're living ... oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you're living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves.

Relationships evolve.

' According to a source close to the couple, Pitt's relationship with de Ramon is 'a big deal' for him and they are 'super in love. ' De Ramon has been a significant source of support for Pitt throughout his prolonged legal feud with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and the complicated dynamics surrounding their children.

The insider emphasized that the romance is serious: 'Ines has been a huge support system for Brad during the legal feud with Angelina and what's happened with their kids. It's been devastating for him.

' The relationship works partly because de Ramon 'has no interest in being in the spotlight and that is what Brad admired about her when they met. ' The couple is not interested in marriage, with no wedding plans at the moment. They are happy in their current phase and are not rushing into anything.

Meanwhile, Pitt's relationships with his six children with Jolie remain strained. Reports indicate that Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh have distanced themselves from using Pitt's last name in recent years. Despite this, a source explained that Pitt 'still does hope and keeps the door open to eventual reconciliation, hopefully with all of them, but it is their decision. He has no power and he can't force them.

' The divorce between Pitt and Jolie was finalized on December 30, 2024, after more than eight years of a bitter legal battle. A source noted, 'There's a big sense of relief that it's over.

' The couple's split has been highly publicized and contentious, with custody and property disputes dominating headlines for years. Pitt's new relationship with de Ramon, a jewelry designer, represents a fresh start for the actor as he moves forward from that tumultuous period. The pair's low-key approach stands in contrast to Pitt's previous high-profile relationships and marriages.

Their shared preference for privacy appears to be a cornerstone of their bond, allowing them to build a connection away from the intense scrutiny that often accompanies Pitt's fame. The source also revealed that de Ramon's steady presence has helped Pitt navigate the emotional toll of the divorce and its aftermath, including the growing distance from some of his children.

As Pitt continues to work on his film projects and personal life, the stability provided by his relationship with de Ramon seems to be a positive development for the actor. The couple's future remains uncertain, but for now, they are focused on enjoying their time together without the pressure of formalizing their commitment through marriage.

This chapter in Pitt's life underscores the importance of having a supportive partner during challenging times, and de Ramon's role in his life appears to be exactly that-a calming and non-pretentious influence amid the chaos of his ongoing family struggles and the constant attention of the public eye





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