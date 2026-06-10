Brad Pitt's Children Continue to Distance Themselves by Dropping His Last Name

Several of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children have legally changed their surnames, omitting Pitt, indicating a deepening estrangement. Brad Pitt remains hopeful but hurt by the decisions, which symbolize years of tension following the 2016 divorce.

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. Since then, the couple's six children have gradually distanced themselves from their father.

Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne have each taken steps, either publicly or legally, to drop the Pitt surname. Maddox, the eldest, filed paperwork in May 2026 to legally become Maddox Chivan Jolie, using his middle name instead of Pitt. Zahara introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie during her sorority initiation in 2023. Shiloh filed a motion to change her name on her 18th birthday in May 2024, and it was granted three months later.

Vivienne has not yet made a public change, but sources indicate she may follow suit. Pax and Knox have not publicly revealed any name changes. Brad Pitt, according to insiders, remains hopeful about reconnecting with his children but is deeply hurt by their decisions. A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Pitt is not ready to give up on his children, but knowing they are dropping his last name is upsetting.

Another insider described Pitt as devastated by Shiloh's choice, viewing it as more than a name change but a symbol of a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years. The custody agreement allows Pitt visitation rights with minors Vivienne and Knox, but the relationship remains strained. The ongoing legal battle and public distancing have led to a complex family dynamic.

Angelina Jolie has been supportive of her children's decisions, and some speculate that the children are aligning with their mother. The situation highlights the long-term impact of the high-profile divorce on the family. Despite the challenges, Pitt continues to express love for his children and hopes for reconciliation in the future. The name changes represent a significant step in the children's identity and their relationship with their father, marking a new chapter in the Jolie-Pitt family saga





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