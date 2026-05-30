Brad Pitt's Career Peak in 2025 with 'F1'; 'World War Z' Streaming Success

Brad Pitt's career saw remarkable success in 2025 with the release of 'F1', which became his highest-grossing film. In 2026, he returns with 'Heart of the Beast'. Before 'F1', Pitt's highest-grossing film was 'World War Z' (2013), which recently became one of the most-watched movies on streaming platforms.

Brad Pitt 's career reached new heights in 2025 with the release of 'F1', which became his highest-grossing film to date, earning over $600 million globally.

The movie's success continued on Apple TV, outpacing newer releases like 'Eternity'. In 2026, Pitt returns with 'Heart of the Beast', directed by David Ayer, set for a September 25 theatrical release. Before 'F1', Pitt's highest-grossing film was 'World War Z' (2013), which earned over $540 million and remains the highest-grossing zombie movie. Recently added to Paramount Plus, 'World War Z' quickly became one of the most-watched movies worldwide, despite mixed critical reviews





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Brad Pitt F1 World War Z Heart Of The Beast Box Office

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