As Brad Pitt prepares for the release of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, this article reviews some of his most notable and award-winning performances, including Moneyball, Ad Astra, and Fight Club.

Throughout his distinguished career, Brad Pitt has solidified his position as one of the most acclaimed actors of his generation. With a portfolio that includes two Academy Awards, one of which was received in his capacity as a producer, and starring roles in numerous high-grossing blockbusters, Pitt's impact on cinema is undeniable.

His latest project, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, is scheduled for a theatrical release this week. This film serves as a sequel to the highly successful Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, returning audiences to the world of the eccentric stuntman for another chaotic and thrilling adventure. The production represents a unique cinematic collaboration, featuring a screenplay by Quentin Tarantino and direction by David Fincher.

Also read Brad Pitt Breaks Heartthrob Mold with Raw Intensity in 12 Monkeys Role

Brad Pitt Best Movies Moneyball

In honor of this new release, we examine a selection of Pitt's most compelling performances, acknowledging that while his filmography is vast and the following list is subjective, each entry represents a high point in his acting career. Pitt excels when portraying characters who are laid-back yet possess a confident, albeit annoying, arrogance. In the 2011 sports drama Moneyball, he delivers a nuanced performance as Billy Beane, the general manager of the Oakland Athletics.

The film chronicles the team's 2002 season and their revolutionary strategy to build a competitive roster on a limited budget, a process detailed in the 2003 book. Beyond the underdog narrative, the film stands out due to Pitt's portrayal of Beane's internal conflict. While he projects confidence, the film reveals a man plagued by self-doubt regarding his unconventional methods. This layered performance elevates the movie above typical sports films.

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Brad Pitt Ad Astra Jesse James Roles

Another overlooked gem is Ad Astra, where Pitt plays astronaut Roy McBride. Tasked with a mission to find his father, believed to be causing an antimatter crisis on Earth, Pitt's character reflects on his own failures and desires for connection. Released alongside Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it received less attention despite its grounded sci-fi approach and Pitt's introspective performance. In the 2007 film directed by Andrew Dominik, Pitt embraces a darker role as Jesse James.

This performance marked a significant shift, showcasing Pitt's ability to convey a quiet yet terrifying presence, particularly in his relationship with Ford. It is a role that challenges perceptions of the actor and deserves wider recognition. Perhaps his most iconic role remains Tyler Durden in David Fincher's 1999 adaptation of Chuck Palahniuk's Fight Club. This performance defined Pitt for many fans, showcasing a bravado and brazen attitude that contrasted sharply with the anxious nature of Edward Norton's character.

Brad Pitt Fight Club Cliff Booth Oscar

The film catapulted Pitt to unprecedented levels of superstardom. Finally, in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Pitt played Cliff Booth, an aging stuntman past his prime. This role earned him his first acting Oscar, with Pitt effortlessly blending into the character's cool demeanor.

His chemistry with Leonardo DiCaprio and his ability to balance humor with intensity resulted in a performance that stands as one of the best of his career, proving his enduring talent and versatility in front of the camera.