Brad Pitt's Adopted Son Maddox Jolie-Pitt Drops Actor's Last Name

Brad Pitt's adopted son Maddox Jolie-Pitt has officially filed to drop the actor's last name, joining several of his siblings in distancing themselves from the Pitt name. Maddox, 24, requested to legally remove 'Pitt' from his surname on Thursday, changing his full name to Maddox Chivan Jolie, and listed his reason as 'personal.' This move comes after his sister Shiloh's, 20, legal name change last year, and his other sisters Zahara, 21, and Vivienne, 17, have also informally dropped the name.

Brad Pitt 's adopted son Maddox Jolie-Pitt has officially filed to drop the actor's last name. The Daily Mail can confirm that Maddox, 24, requested to legally remove 'Pitt' from his surname on Thursday, changing his full name to Maddox Chivan Jolie, and listed his reason as 'personal.

' Maddox informally dropped the surname in February, when he was listed in the end credits of his mother's movie, Couture, as Maddox Jolie, rather than Maddox Jolie-Pitt. In a heartbreaking blow to the Oscar winner, who has been estranged from his children, Maddox has joined several of his siblings in distancing themselves from the Pitt name, following his sister Shiloh's, 20, legal name change last year.

His other sisters Zahara, 21, and Vivienne, 17, have also informally dropped the name. Pitt, 62, and Jolie, 50, were married from 2014 to 2019, but their relationship came to a tumultuous end years before their divorce was finalized. The couple called it quits following a volatile incident on a private flight in 2016 and years of alleged abuse, which Pitt has denied.

Previously, on Jolie's biopic, Maria, about legendary opera singer Maria Callas, Maddox, who worked as a production assistant, was credited as Maddox Jolie-Pitt. In addition to Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne, Jolie and Pitt also share Pax, 22, and Vivienne's twin Knox, 17.

In a lawsuit Jolie filed against the FBI in 2022, after they closed the investigation into her ex-husband without making an arrest, the actress claimed that Pitt fought with Maddox on the plane and poured beer on her. Jolie claimed that he 'physically and verbally assaulted' her and their children while flying on a private plane.

She claimed that during the flight Pitt allegedly put his hands on their oldest son, Maddox, then 15, and struck him - something the actor has denied. The FBI had cleared Pitt of any wrongdoing in the incident, which happened during a private jet flight, falling under the jurisdiction of the federal government. Days after, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt and asked for full custody of their kids.

Last year, Shiloh, who was born Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, legally changed her name to Shiloh Jolie shortly after turning 18. At the time, in a statement shared with People, Shiloh's lawyer Peter Levine said she 'made an independent and significant decision following painful events,' adding that she was 'merely following legal process' when publishing notice of the change.

'Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ad announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate,' Levine clarified, per People. Maddox's other sisters Zahara and Vivienne, 17, have also informally dropped the name. As the siblings distance themselves from the Pitt name, Pitt's relationship with his older children remains strained.

'He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule,' a source shared. In May 2024, Vivienne was credited as Vivienne Jolie, not Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, on the playbill for The Outsiders, the Broadway musical.

Meanwhile Zahara recently ditched Pitt's name again as she graduated from Spelman College. Her name was read at the ceremony as Zahara Marley Jolie, rather than as the hyphenated Jolie-Pitt. Pitt skipped the graduation, according to TMZ.

However, multiple sources have spoken to the Daily Mail exclusively in defense of Pitt, insisting that he is not the absent father he has been portrayed as, and he wants a relationship with his six kids





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