Brad Pitt stars in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth and confirms production on Ocean's 14. Discover details on the IMAX release and upcoming cast.

Brad Pitt is poised to make a significant return to the big screen with two major upcoming projects that highlight his enduring status in Hollywood. His survival thriller Heart of the Beast is currently concluding its theatrical run, setting the stage for a new chapter in his career.

The actor will next appear in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a sequel that brings back his Academy Award-winning character from Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. This new film is scheduled to premiere in IMAX theaters on November 25 before streaming on Netflix on December 23.

Also read Fight Club Stars Brad Pitt and Edward Norton Reunite at Cliff Booth Premiere

Cliff Booth Sequel Details and Critical Reception

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth marks a reunion between Brad Pitt and director David Fincher, who previously collaborated on iconic films such as Se7en and Fight Club. Quentin Tarantino has written the screenplay, ensuring a direct connection to the original narrative that established Pitt as the Best Supporting Actor.

Early reviews for the project have been overwhelmingly positive, drawing comparisons to the critical acclaim the original 2019 film received. Drew Taylor of The Wrap described the movie as an absolute triumph, while Critics Choice member Ricky Válero called it an absolute banger.

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Clayton Davis from Variety provided a poetic assessment, stating that if the earlier film was a love letter to Los Angeles, this sequel is a full-on sonnet. These glowing first responses suggest that the film will meet the high expectations set by its predecessor.

Ocean's 14 Production Plans and Cast Expectations

In addition to the Cliff Booth sequel, Brad Pitt revealed important updates regarding his involvement in the Ocean's franchise during an interview with Variety. The actor confirmed that discussions are underway for Ocean's 14, with production expected to begin sometime in late next year.

Pitt highlighted the writing skills of George Clooney and Matt Damon, stating that Grant and George can write a good script. This comment refers to Clooney and Damon, who are both expected to reprise their roles in the new installment alongside Pitt.

Julia Roberts and Don Cheadle are also anticipated to return for the upcoming film. This continuation of the heist series maintains the ensemble cast dynamic that has defined the franchise since its inception in the early 2000s.

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Directorial Changes and Other Career Updates

A significant shift in leadership is expected for Ocean's 14, with David Leitch set to take over directing duties. Leitch, known for directing Deadpool 2, will replace Steven Soderbergh, who directed the previous entries in the series.

During the same interview, Pitt also expressed interest in a sequel to the Formula 1 drama. This indicates that the actor is actively engaged in multiple high-profile projects across different genres.

The simultaneous development of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth and Ocean's 14 underscores Brad Pitt's continued relevance in both independent thrillers and major studio franchise films. Fans can look forward to seeing him in IMAX theaters this November and later on streaming platforms and big screens alike.