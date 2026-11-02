Brad Pitt Returns as Cliff Booth in Fincher-Directed Sequel

Brad Pitt reprises his Oscar-winning role as Cliff Booth in a new David Fincher film for Netflix. The movie hits IMAX on November 25, 2026, with a December streaming release.

Brad Pitt has unveiled the first official poster for his upcoming film project, revealing a retro aesthetic that mirrors the movie's 1970s setting. The streamer shared this visual tease, marking a significant moment for fans awaiting the standalone sequel and spin-off to Quentin Tarantino's acclaimed 2019 movie.

Brad Pitt will reprise his Academy Award-winning character, Cliff Booth, in a new narrative set against a changing industry landscape. The film is scheduled to arrive in IMAX theaters worldwide on November 25, 2026, before its exclusive release on Netflix in December. This project marks a unique reunion of the actor with the role he first portrayed, offering fresh opportunities for the character to navigate trouble across Los Angeles.

David Fincher directs the film using a screenplay written by Quentin Tarantino. The project brings together the distinct creative styles of these two filmmakers. Pitt also serves as a producer alongside Ceán Chaffin, adding to his executive involvement in the production. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are composing the film's score, ensuring a distinct auditory experience for the audience.

The former stuntman now works as a Hollywood fixer, using his unusual skills to handle problems and scandals in the industry. This new role for Cliff Booth places him in a different position within the movie business. Netflix's official logline confirms that the character will navigate trouble across Los Angeles in a rapidly evolving entertainment sector.

The film's cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Peter Weller. Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian are also part of the ensemble. Leonardo DiCaprio is not expected to return as Rick Dalton, focusing the narrative specifically on the booth character.

IMAX tickets are now on sale, with screenings set to begin on November 25. Netflix is expected to bring the movie to its streaming platform on December 23, 2026. The runtime for the project has also been revealed, indicating a significant length for this standalone sequel.

The announcement of the poster and release dates generates considerable buzz among movie enthusiasts. Fans are eager to see how David Fincher interprets the character created by Quentin Tarantino. The combination of these creative forces promises a distinctive cinematic experience.

Brad Pitt's return to the role connects directly to the legacy of the original film. The 1970s setting provides a rich backdrop for the new story. The visual style of the poster hints at the period-accurate details audiences can expect.

David Fincher's direction adds another layer of prestige to the production. His reputation for meticulous filmmaking complements the script by Quentin Tarantino. The collaboration suggests a high-quality final product.

Brad Pitt's involvement as both star and producer ensures his creative input. Ceán Chaffin shares these responsibilities, bringing extensive experience to the project. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross contribute to the atmospheric tone with their music.

The cast selection supports the complex narrative. Elizabeth Debicki and Scott Caan join established names like Carla Gugino. The ensemble aims to deliver compelling performances.

IMAX screenings offer an immersive viewing experience. The release on November 25, 2026, gives fans a clear date to plan their attendance. The subsequent Netflix release on December 23, 2026, ensures wide accessibility.