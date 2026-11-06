Brad Pitt Returns in The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth Set in 1977 Los Angeles

Brad Pitt reprises his role in David Fincher's The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, arriving in IMAX theaters on November 25 and on Netflix on December 23.

Brad Pitt is stepping back into the spotlight to reprise his iconic role as Cliff Booth in the highly anticipated sequel titled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. This new cinematic project serves as a direct continuation of the narrative established in the 2019 hit Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. The film has officially arrived for audiences, marking a significant moment in Hollywood history.

The movie is scheduled for a dual release format designed to maximize audience reach across different viewing preferences. It will first arrive in IMAX theaters on November 25, offering audiences a premium cinematic experience with high-fidelity visuals and sound. Following the theatrical run, the movie will become available for streaming on Netflix on December 23.

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Brad Pitt returns as Cliff Booth, a character originally introduced as the loyal stunt double to former Western actor Rick Dalton. In the new sequel, the narrative follows Booth and Dalton as they navigate life in Los Angeles eight years after the events of the original film. The setting has shifted from 1969 to 1977, providing a fresh backdrop that explores the changing landscape of the entertainment industry during that era.

The principal cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, who reprises his role as Rick Dalton. Joining them is an ensemble cast featuring Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Additional cast members include Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, Karren Karagulian, and Timothy Olyphant. This diverse supporting structure ensures a rich narrative depth for the central duo.

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This project represents a rare collaboration between three major figures in Hollywood: director David Fincher, writer Quentin Tarantino, and star Brad Pitt. David Fincher is taking the helm as the director, bringing his distinctive visual style to the sequel. The screenplay is adapted directly from a script by Quentin Tarantino, who originally wrote the screenplay for the first film.

The original Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood was a major critical and commercial success, winning two Academy Awards. It established a strong cultural footprint and introduced many viewers to the dynamic between Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth. The sequel aims to build upon this legacy by exploring the further mis-adventures of its title character in a new decade.

The film leverages the established chemistry between the leads and the prestige of its creative team to deliver a compelling story. Audiences have been eagerly awaiting this return to the world of 1970s Los Angeles. The production continues the story of a former stuntman and war veteran, maintaining the tone and depth that defined the predecessor.

Fans of the original film will recognize the key players who bring the characters to life with their performances. The shift in timeline allows the characters to confront the evolving challenges of the late 1970s entertainment world. This transition provides a unique opportunity to see how the characters have matured and adapted to the passing years.

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The release strategy ensures that both theater enthusiasts and home viewers can experience the story. The IMAX release on November 25 offers a large-scale visual treat for cinema-goers. The subsequent Netflix release on December 23 allows a broader global audience to access the story from the comfort of their homes.

This sequel promises to deliver on the expectations set by the highly successful original film. With a star-studded cast and a renowned creative team behind it, the film is poised to make a significant impact. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth continues the journey of two beloved characters in a new era.