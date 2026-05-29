Brad Pitt Remains Hopeful About Reconnecting With Kids Despite Name Changes

Brad Pitt is determined to mend relationships with his children even as several of them have chosen to drop his surname, a source reveals.

Brad Pitt remains hopeful about reconnecting with his children despite a series of legal and personal setbacks that have seen several of his kids drop his surname.

According to a source close to the actor, Pitt is not ready to give up on his family after years of contentious legal battles with ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The insider exclusively shared with Us Weekly that knowing his children are removing his last name is upsetting for Pitt, but he continues to hold out hope for reconciliation. This update comes on the heels of multiple name changes among the Jolie-Pitt children, signaling a deepening rift in the family.

The most recent and public of these changes involved Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who on her 18th birthday in late May filed a petition in Los Angeles court to legally drop her father's surname. Reports indicate that Shiloh hired and paid for her own lawyer to handle the process, a move that underscores her independence and the distance between her and her father.

Shiloh's decision follows similar actions by her older brother Maddox, who was listed as Maddox Jolie in the credits of the film The Last, where he worked as an assistant director. Zahara, another of Pitt and Jolie's children, also appeared to adopt the name Zahara Marley Jolie when she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority in June 2024.

The children initially used the surname Jolie-Pitt, but one by one, they have been shedding the Pitt portion since their parents' separation in 2016. The source described these name changes as more than a simple legal formality; for Pitt, they symbolize a deeper estrangement that has been brewing for years. The actor has been open about his struggles as a father, reflecting in a GQ interview on the lessons he has learned from the divorce.

Pitt admitted that he grew up with a mentality that emphasized being the strong figurehead rather than truly connecting with his children. He acknowledged that the divorce forced him to realize he needs to be more present and vulnerable, stating that people on their deathbeds do not talk about awards or achievements but about loved ones and regrets. Despite the apparent setbacks, Pitt remains focused on his family and continues to prioritize repairing his relationships with his children.

The legal battles and name changes have been painful, but the actor is determined to show his children that he is committed to being a better father. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Pitt's efforts will bridge the gap, but for now, he holds onto hope





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