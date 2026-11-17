Brad Pitt reveals holiday plans following his recent LA premiere as multiple children legally drop the Jolie-Pitt surname amid ongoing custody disputes.

Brad Pitt intends to spend the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday with his family members during the week following the Los Angeles premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. The Oscar-winning actor, aged 62, discussed his personal plans during an event on Monday, providing a brief glimpse into his private life amidst extensive public interest.

Pitt And De Ramon Holiday Plans

During the premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, reporters questioned the F1 star regarding his schedule for the holiday next week. Pitt confirmed that he is planning to celebrate the occasion with his family. When journalists asked him to identify who prepares meals better between himself and his partner, Ines de Ramon, the actor provided a humorous response that highlighted his self-proclaimed lack of culinary skills. He stated that he would only guess who the superior cook was, immediately conceding that it was not him.

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Legal Name Changes For Jolie-Pitt

Page Six reported that a Los Angeles judge granted a petition from the actor's 18-year-old daughter to legally change her name from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie during a hearing on November 2. This legal update marks a significant shift in the identity of one of the children born to Pitt and actress Angelina Jolie. Earlier this month, another of Pitt's children also legally dropped the family surname, indicating a broader trend among his offspring regarding their legal identities.

Context Of Parental Estrangement

Five of the F1 star's children have dropped his surname, reflecting the complex relationship dynamics within the family. The legal disputes stem from allegations made by the Eternals actress, whose lawyers claimed that Pitt allegedly choked one of the children and struck another in the face. These serious accusations were presented in the context of a long-standing legal battle that began when Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, leading to the current estrangement between Pitt and the kids.

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Relationship And Professional Timeline

Pitt and de Ramon have been in a romantic relationship since 2022, navigating their partnership while the actor remains in the public eye due to his professional endeavors. The couple has been seen together at various high-profile events, including the US Open finals in September 2026 and the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi in December 2024. Despite the intense scrutiny surrounding the family dynamics, Pitt continues to balance his acting career with his personal life, maintaining a presence in the media while addressing family matters through legal channels.

Future Implications For Family Dynamics

The name change decisions by the children highlight the ongoing legal and personal negotiations between the former couple. As the children establish their independent legal identities, the family structure continues to evolve in response to the court rulings and the long-standing custody disputes. The upcoming Thanksgiving holiday will serve as a moment for reflection and gathering for Pitt and his family, following the recent legal developments and public statements made during the premiere.