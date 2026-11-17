Brad Pitt selects Kelsey Lu as his song of the year despite her track being snubbed from the 2027 Grammy nominations, highlighting a disconnect between personal taste and industry recognition.

Brad Pitt has publicly identified his favorite song of the year, selecting a track by Kelsey Lu that was notably excluded from the 2027 Grammy nominations. The actor and producer made this disclosure after the announcement of the official nominee list for the prestigious music awards. His selection highlights a significant gap between his personal musical preferences and the current industry consensus. The chosen track, titled Portrait of a Lady on Fire, remains absent from the Grammy roster despite its recent release. This omission places the song in contrast with the highly nominated works that dominated the 2027 announcements.

Pitt Reveals Personal Music Choice

Brad Pitt was asked to name his favorite song of the year during a discussion about The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. He initially expressed hesitation, stating that he did not know the answer immediately. He then clarified his selection by naming Kelsey Lu as the artist of his choice. Specifically, he pointed to the track Portrait of a Lady on Fire as the definitive song of the year. This selection suggests that the song holds a prominent place on his current playlist. The choice stands out because it diverges from the mainstream narratives surrounding the awards season.

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Kelsey Lu Misses Grammy Recognition

Kelsey Lu's track Portrait of a Lady on Fire is featured on her most recent album, So Help Me God. Despite the critical attention the artist receives, neither Lu nor her album received a nomination for the 2027 Grammys. This absence marks a notable oversight in a year that saw a surge in female artist recognition. The song remains a personal favorite for Pitt, independent of its award status. The lack of nomination contrasts sharply with the heavy representation of other female musicians in the final list.

Raye Leads with Record-Breaking Nods

This year's list of Grammy nominees features a significant number of female artists leading the pack. British singer and songwriter Raye is leading the nominations with 11 nods. She secured recognition for song of the year, songwriter of the year, and album of the year. Her album This Music May Contain Hope received widespread acclaim and multiple category entries. Raye's dominance in the nominations underscores the strong presence of women in the music industry this cycle. Her success contrasts with the snub of other acclaimed artists like Kelsey Lu.

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Competing Contenders in Key Categories

Other major artists also secured significant recognition in the 2027 Grammy nominations. A K-pop star is nominated alongside Jennie for Record of the Year for the song Dracula. This dual nomination highlights the global reach of pop music in the current awards cycle. Olivia Dean's Man I Need and Ella Langley's Choosin' Texas also entered the nominations. Bruno Mars secured a spot for I Just Might, joining the ranks of established legends. Taylor Swift's The Fate of Ophelia and Olivia Rodrigo's The Cure are also in the mix. These entries show a diverse field of talent competing for the top honors.

Historical Milestones and Future Impact

The 2027 Grammy nominations also marked a historic milestone for veteran performers. One artist scored her 100th Grammy nod for best R&B solo performance. This achievement was for the track Morning Dew (Donk), showcasing longevity in the industry. Raye's Where is my Husband? is also nominated in the same category. The inclusion of such a vast array of artists demonstrates the evolving landscape of popular music. Brad Pitt's personal choice remains a unique outlier in this crowded field. His selection of a non-nominated track adds a layer of independent perspective to the awards discussion.