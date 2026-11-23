Brad Pitt was forced to skip the London premiere of his new Netflix film The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth due to the flu. Elizabeth Debicki attended the BFI IMAX event in his stead.

Brad Pitt was compelled to miss the European premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth on Monday after contracting the flu. The actor, who reprises his acclaimed role as the stuntman from the 2019 hit Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, was originally scheduled to appear alongside director David Fincher at the event in London.

Pitt Declined to Attend BFI IMAX Premiere

Organizers confirmed earlier in the day that Pitt would not be present at the screening because he had been advised not to travel due to his illness. The film will have a two-week IMAX release around the world starting on November 25, making this premiere a significant moment for the cast and crew to celebrate the project before its global rollout.

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Elizabeth Debicki Headlines Red Carpet Event

Elizabeth Debicki represented the production by making a glamorous appearance at the London event held at the BFI IMAX. The actress, who plays Karen Crosby, a high-profile talent agent and Cliff Booth's love interest in the film, arrived wearing a low-cut teal gown with a cowl neckline and a flowing train. She was supported by co-stars Scott Caan, Peter Weller, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, along with director David Fincher.

Quentin Tarantino Steps Back for Final Film

Quentin Tarantino penned the script for the follow-up project, which is set eight years after the original movie. Tarantino recently explained that while he loves the story, he was not interested in revisiting the same ground for his tenth and final film as a director. He stated on The Church of Tarantino podcast that he wanted to be in uncharted territory for his last project.

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David Fincher Directs Reunion With Brad Pitt

David Fincher stepped in to direct The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth after Tarantino decided not to direct the spin-off. Pitt mentioned in an interview with Deadline that he and Fincher would start filming in July. The collaboration marks a reunion between Pitt and Fincher, who previously worked together on acclaimed films such as Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

Film Release Schedule and Plot Details

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is set to arrive on Netflix on December 23. The plot picks up in Los Angeles in 1977, where Booth works as a fixer for Hollywood stars. When he receives a call from Karen Crosby, he is dragged into a dramatic conspiracy involving the criminal underworld. The cast also includes Carla Gugino, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian.