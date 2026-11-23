Brad Pitt was forced to skip the London premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth due to the flu. Elizabeth Debicki represented the cast at the BFI IMAX event.

Brad Pitt was compelled to miss the European premiere of his upcoming Netflix project, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, on Monday after contracting the flu. The actor, who reprises his Oscar-winning role as stuntman Cliff Booth, had been scheduled to attend the screening at London's BFI IMAX alongside director David Fincher. Organizers confirmed earlier in the day that the star was unwell and had been explicitly advised not to travel due to his condition.

Elizabeth Debicki Represents Cast at Premiere

With Pitt unable to attend, co-star Elizabeth Debicki took center stage at the red carpet event to represent the production. The Crown actress arrived at the BFI IMAX in central London wearing a striking low-cut teal gown featuring a cowl neckline and a long, flowing train that required assistance to manage. Debicki plays Karen Crosby, a high-profile talent agent and Cliff's love interest in the film, bringing glamour to the event in place of the absent lead.

Also read Cliff Booth Returns: Brad Pitt And David Fincher Team Up For Netflix And IMAX Release

Production Details and Cast Participation

The film is set to launch with a two-week IMAX release globally starting on November 25 before arriving on Netflix on December 23. The script was penned by Quentin Tarantino, who directed the 2019 original Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The production features a robust cast including Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Peter Weller, Matt Groove, JB Tadena, Corey Fogelmanis, and Karren Karagulian. Other notable attendees included Pierce Brosnan, who celebrated with his wife Keely Shaye Smith, and Scott Caan, who was accompanied by his partner Kacy Byxbee.

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Behind the Scenes and Directorial Transition

David Fincher stepped into the director's chair for this spin-off, which marks a reunion with Pitt following their previous collaborations on Se7en, Fight Club, and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Pitt previously discussed the project with Deadline, describing it as a fun episode rather than a direct sequel. He noted that while he loved the script, Tarantino was not interested in revisiting old characters for his tenth and final film as a director. Instead, the narrative explores uncharted territory for the director.

Narrative Context and Future Releases

The story picks up in Los Angeles in 1977, eight years after the events of the original movie. Booth now works as a fixer for Hollywood stars, but his life is disrupted when he receives a call from Karen Crosby. This summons him into a dramatic conspiracy involving the criminal underworld. Pitt recently shared his enthusiasm for the role, stating that they would begin filming in July. The production aims to capture the essence of the original while expanding the character's story through Fincher's distinct visual style.