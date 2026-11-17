Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon attend the Los Angeles premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth on Monday evening, joined by Quentin Tarantino and other stars.

Brad Pitt attended the world premiere of his new film The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth on Monday evening in Los Angeles. The sixty-two-year-old actor was joined by his longtime partner, thirty-three-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramon, at the star-studded red carpet event. The couple arrived hand-in-hand, signaling the continued stability of their relationship which became public in July after being linked since twenty-twenty-two.

Pitt And De Ramon Appearance On Red Carpet

Pitt looked distinguished in a navy blue ensemble that included a crew neck sweater, trousers, and a double-breasted trench coat. He completed his look with lightly tinted eyewear, slicked-back hair, and a neatly trimmed goatee. De Ramon contrasted sharply in a plunging cream-colored dress featuring side cutouts that revealed her midriff. She smiled broadly while posing beside her partner for photographers and fans gathered at the venue.

Also read Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Attend 'Cliff Booth' Premiere

Stakeholder Positions On Future Marriage Plans

Despite the closeness displayed at the premiere, insiders indicate that Pitt has no immediate intention of proposing marriage. A source told Page Six that Ines de Ramon has been fully integrated into Pitt's family circle, noting that they adore her and consider her one of their own. However, the same source clarified that Brad Pitt has no plans on getting married, regardless of how deep her connections have become with his loved ones.

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Film Details And Director Quentin Tarantino

The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is scheduled for theatrical release on November twenty-five. In this project, Pitt reprises his role as the stuntman originally introduced in Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood. Director Quentin Tarantino, sixty-three, also walked the red carpet ahead of his latest film release. Tarantino clarified to Deadline that this new installment is not a traditional sequel but rather an episode focused specifically on the character of Cliff.

Other Famous Faces At The Los Angeles Event

Other notable attendees included actress Kaley Cuoco and her fiancé Tom Pelphrey, who celebrated welcoming their second child, a daughter named Philomena, just over a month prior. Cuoco wore a low-cut black dress with lace trim under a wool trench coat. Nepo baby Jaden Smith, twenty-eight, also appeared in light wash boot cut jeans, a dark grey blazer, and multicolor cowboy boots. Courteney Cox arrived in a sleek black pantsuit, while Connie Britton wore a fringe mini dress with knee-high boots.