Brad Pitt's Heart of the Beast dominates VOD charts while an Ocean's Eleven sequel with Clooney and Damon enters production. See the latest updates on his box office records and streaming status.

Brad Pitt has secured a dominant position in the global entertainment landscape, leveraging his recent blockbuster performances to maintain high visibility across multiple platforms. His survival thriller Heart of the Beast, directed by David Ayer, has generated nearly $200 million at the global box office and has now successfully transitioned to become one of the top ten most-watched movies on video-on-demand platforms such as Prime Video.

Box Office Dominance and Streaming Records

Pitt's commercial momentum is further illustrated by his headline role in the Formula 1 film F1, which was directed by Joseph Kosinski, the filmmaker behind Top Gun: Maverick. This automotive epic surpassed World War Z to become the highest-grossing film of Pitt's entire career. F1 has also exceeded industry expectations on Apple TV, remaining one of the most-watched titles on the platform for nearly an entire year.

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The sustained success of these major productions underscores Pitt's enduring appeal to international audiences. While Heart of the Beast continues to attract viewers on Prime Video, F1 maintains a strong presence on Apple TV, demonstrating his ability to succeed in both thriller and high-octane action genres. This dual success on major streaming services reinforces his status as a bankable star capable of driving viewership across different digital ecosystems.

Future Projects and Sequel Developments

Looking ahead, Pitt is actively involved in several significant projects that promise to continue his trend of high-profile collaborations. He confirmed in an interview with Collider that he is set to star in a sequel to World War Z, although a specific release date for this zombie apocalypse follow-up has not yet been announced.

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However, his most immediate upcoming project is a new Ocean's Eleven film that is currently in development. George Clooney has officially confirmed that he is working with Pitt and Matt Damon on this heist movie. The production is scheduled to begin filming late this year or in early 2027, with director David Leitch at the helm. The film will also see the return of original cast members Julia Roberts and Andy Garcia, promising to reunite the beloved ensemble for a new caper.

Ocean's Eleven Streaming Departure

In a notable change to the streaming landscape for fans of the franchise, HBO Max recently announced that the Ocean's Eleven trilogy will leave the platform. The original 1960 film and the three sequels starring Pitt, Clooney, and Damon are scheduled to depart HBO Max at the end of the month on November 30.

This departure marks the end of an era for fans who have been able to stream the heist classics on HBO Max for many years. The removal of these titles from the service coincides with the development of the new sequel, potentially creating a moment of nostalgia for viewers as they watch the original films before they are removed from the platform. The news highlights the shifting dynamics of content licensing and availability in the current media environment.

Industry Impact and Viewer Engagement

The concurrent success of Pitt's new releases on VOD platforms and the ongoing development of his next major franchise project signals a robust period for his career. The strong performance of Heart of the Beast and F1 on streaming services like Prime Video and Apple TV suggests a sustained demand for his work beyond theatrical runs. This engagement is crucial for studios and distributors as they evaluate the long-term value of film libraries and the potential for sequels.

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As the industry awaits further details on the World War Z sequel and the Ocean's Eleven follow-up, the current streaming performance of Pitt's films provides a strong foundation for future marketing campaigns. The ability of his movies to remain in the top ten most-watched lists months after their theatrical release demonstrates their lasting appeal and the effectiveness of strategic distribution across multiple viewing platforms.