Brad Pitt Heart of the Beast Digital Release Date and Price

Brad Pitt's survival thriller Heart of the Beast arrives on digital platforms on November 10. Viewers can pre-order the 2026 PVOD release for $24.99 across major streaming stores.

The highly anticipated survival thriller Heart of the Beast, starring Academy Award winner Brad Pitt, is finally making its transition from cinema screens to home viewing platforms. After a limited theatrical run that concluded in late September, the film will now become accessible to global audiences through Premium Video on Demand ( PVOD) services. This digital release marks the next major milestone in the movie's distribution lifecycle, allowing fans to experience the high-stakes narrative without leaving their homes.

Heart of the Beast Digital Platform Launch Date

Heart of the Beast officially becomes available for digital purchase on Tuesday, November 10 at 12 a.m. Eastern Time. This launch occurs approximately six weeks after the film's initial theatrical debut on September 25. The specific timing ensures that the movie has had sufficient time to recoup box office revenue before moving to the secondary home entertainment market.

Also read Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth Spinoff Details Revealed as Netflix Invests $200 Million

Viewers can now secure their copies through various major digital storefronts. Pre-orders are currently active on Prime Video, the Apple TV Store, Fandango at Home, and YouTube Movies & TV. This wide availability ensures that subscribers across different ecosystems can access the film on their preferred devices.

David Ayer Direction and Casting Details

The film features a powerful performance by Brad Pitt, who headlines the cast in this intense survival narrative. The project is directed by David Ayer, known for his gritty and realistic approach to action and drama genres. Their collaboration brings a distinct visual style and pacing that complements the thriller genre.

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Pitt's recent filmography has demonstrated a consistent pattern of high-octane roles. In 2022, he starred in Bullet Train, followed by the crime comedy Wolfs in 2024. He also appeared in the Best Picture-nominated sports drama F1 in 2025. Heart of the Beast continues this streak of intense character portrayals.

PVOD Pricing and Resolution Options

Consumers looking to watch Heart of the Beast digitally must be prepared for a premium price point. The set purchase price is $24.99 for all available resolutions. This includes Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), and Ultra High Definition (UHD) formats.

The $24.99 fee grants users a permanent digital copy of the film in their library. This is distinct from rental models or subscription-based streaming access. Users will need to complete a transaction to unlock the content on platforms like Prime Video or Apple TV.

Upcoming Netflix Spinoff and Career Trajectory

While Heart of the Beast hits digital stores in November, Pitt has another major project on the horizon. He is set to reprise his Oscar-winning titular role as Cliff Booth in The Misadventures of Cliff Booth. This Netflix production serves as a spinoff from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

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The spinoff is scheduled to hit theaters later this month. This dual release strategy highlights Pitt's continued dominance in both theatrical and streaming markets. It underscores his ability to drive audiences to both cinemas and digital platforms with his star power.

The digital release of Heart of the Beast represents a significant moment for the film's long-tail performance. By making the movie available on November 10, distributors aim to capture viewers who missed the theatrical window. The combination of a strong director, a beloved lead actor, and wide digital accessibility positions the film for continued engagement.