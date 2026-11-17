Robert Pattinson stars as 007. Stars including Brad Pitt, Florence Pugh, and Bill Skarsgard publicly campaign for villain roles in Denis Villeneuve's new James Bond films.

Robert Pattinson has officially assumed the mantle of 007, prompting an immediate and enthusiastic rush from major Hollywood talent eager to become his next adversary. Following the confirmation of Pattinson as the new James Bond, directors and studio executives are already anticipating a fresh wave of iconic nemeses, with several A-list actors publicly campaigning for villainous roles in the upcoming franchise installments.

Pitt And Pugh Campaign For Villain Roles

Brad Pitt explicitly declared his willingness to join the project during an interview with Complex, instructing his team to contact director Denis Villeneuve directly to express interest. Florence Pugh also voiced her desire to participate, messaging Villeneuve to congratulate him on the casting choice while inquiring about female villain roles suitable for her height of 5'4. Both actors highlighted their readiness to bring compelling menace to the screen as the series prepares for its next chapter.

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Skarsgard Seeks Original Villain Archetype

Bill Skarsgard emphasized the need for originality in his next villainous performance, noting his experience with iconic characters like Pennywise in the Stephen King IT franchise and Count Orlok in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu. He stated that he would only accept a role if it felt distinct from his previous work and expressed a willingness to wait for a compelling opportunity rather than accepting uninteresting parts. Skarsgard mentioned that he was not officially considered for the part but reiterated his enjoyment of playing complex antagonists.

Villeneuve Directs New Bond Era

Dennis Villeneuve is slated to direct the upcoming James Bond films, bringing his signature visual style and narrative depth to the long-running espionage franchise. Amazon MGM Studios is leveraging the excitement surrounding Pattinson's casting to secure high-profile talent for the supporting cast. The studio aims to balance the sophisticated tone established by the previous Daniel Craig era with Villeneuve's unique cinematic approach, ensuring the new films appeal to both longtime fans and new audiences.

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Three Film Deal Expands Casting Opportunities

Robert Pattinson has reportedly agreed to a contract covering three James Bond movies, providing ample screen time for multiple distinct villain arcs. This multi-picture commitment allows the production team to introduce a variety of menacing characters, similar to the array of nemeses seen in the Daniel Craig era, including Le Chiffre played by Mads Mikkelsen and Ernst Stavro Blofeld played by Christoph Waltz. The extended timeline ensures that each antagonist can be developed with sufficient depth and narrative weight.

Franchise Evolution And Future Announcements

Florence Pugh and Robert Pattinson are already collaborating on Denis Villeneuve's upcoming film Dune: Part Three, suggesting potential for on-screen chemistry in the new Bond series. Fans and industry observers are closely monitoring casting announcements, anticipating that the next villains will match the legendary status of previous adversaries like Raoul Silva played by Javier Bardem and Lyutsifer Safin played by Rami Malek. The combination of Pattinson's star power, Villeneuve's direction, and a robust supporting cast positions the new James Bond films for significant commercial and critical success.