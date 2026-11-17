The actor told The Hollywood Reporter at the L.A. premiere that a Rick Dalton appearance in the sequel would have 'required a lot of prosthetics.'

, this time centered on Pitt’s stuntman character and set eight years after Quentin Tarantino’s original film. Tarantino wrote the script for the new film with David Fincher taking over as director, and DiCapriolast year that his leading man Rick Dalton is not along for the ride this time, even in a cameo capacity.

“There were some talks about it early on. Ultimately, I cannot wait to see the Cliff Booth story, but I’m not in it,” he told the outlet.

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“I think David Fincher’s the perfect man for the job. Quentin is a huge fan of his work, I’m a huge fan of his work, and there’s nobody better to carry on that lineage and tell that story. I think it’s the next phase of Cliff Booth’s life. I’m excited to see it.

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”that a DiCaprio appearance “would have been great fun, but it required a lot of prosthetics, which is a good couple of weeks prepping to get him. It’s hardly worth the cost for a cameo. ” “It was talked about for a while, but it just seemed like a big ask,” he added, teasing that they still make a couple of “sweet tributes” to Rick Dalton in the sequel.performances, with Pitt going on to win.

The follow-up film sees Cliff Booth having left Rick Dalton and his stunt career behind, working as a bartender, a projectionist and a Hollywood fixer in the town’s dark underbelly. Elizabeth Debicki, Scott Caan, Carla Gugino, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Peter Weller round out the cast.