Brad Pitt Estranged From Kids, Split From Angelina Jolie

Despite his popularity with friends, colleagues and the public at large, Brad Pitt is now completely estranged from all of his six children from his former marriage to Angelina Jolie. Pitt has diligently maintained his career but was unable to mend his wounds with his own bloodline.

Has Brad Pitt ever looked more improbably handsome? Out in LA this week with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, some 29 years his junior, Pitt was an A-lister in his prime, from his modish moustache to his oh-so-chiseled jaw.

Indeed, Hollywood plastic surgeons even reported a boom in requests from male patients to have their salivary glands removed to create a sharper jawline after the release of the phenomenally successful Pitt film F1 last summer, in which he played washed-up racing driver Sonny Hayes. At 62, he remains an iconic figure for young and old: men still want to be him, women still want to be with him. At least, most men and women.

Because despite his popularity with friends, colleagues and the public at large, Pitt is now completely estranged from all of his six children from his former marriage to Angelina Jolie. Not one of these young adults – their three adopted children Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, and Zahara, 21, and Pitt’s biological children Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17 – have any meaningful relationship with him, something those close to him place firmly at the feet of Jolie.

Her actions, they say, mean the most desired man in Hollywood is now a total pariah to his own children. A friend confirms this state of affairs to me, saying: ‘There has been a campaign of alienation which has been successful.

'The antagonism is huge. He has been alienated from the kids completely. It is devastating to him.





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brad Pitt Divorce Estrangement Family Drama Hollywood Plastic Surgeons Boom Son Son Superficial Success

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Knox-Pitt Similarity: Angelina Jolie's Son Looks West Hollywood Alma Mater Graduation with Estranged Dad Brad PittAngelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Knox looked near-identical to his estranged dad Brad Pitt as he attended his sister Zahara's graduation at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Read more »

Brad Pitt's Stunning Youthful Look: Hollywood Star Sticks to Non-Surgical Treatments to Age WellThe 62-year-old actor, who famously played a man who ages in reverse in the 2008 film, 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,' has sparked speculation about undergoing a facelift in recent years. However, experts reveal that his dashingly youthful looks could be attributed to subtle non-surgical treatments and a good skincare routine rather than a surgical procedure.

Read more »

Brad Pitt's Stunning Youthful Look: Hollywood Star Sticks to Non-Surgical Treatments to Age WellThe 62-year-old actor, who famously played a man who ages in reverse in the 2008 film, 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,' has sparked speculation about undergoing a facelift in recent years. However, experts reveal that his dashingly youthful looks could be attributed to subtle non-surgical treatments and a good skincare routine rather than a surgical procedure.

Read more »

The Mummy Continues Its Streaming Strength; Brad Pitt, Lucasfilm, and Brendan Fraser Projects Highlight Entertainment NewsThe Mummy, a popular action movie, secured a spot on Peacock's Top 10 movie chart in the US, showcasing its enduring appeal. Stephen Sommers' film features Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah, and Arnold Vosloo and is set in 1920s Egypt.

Read more »