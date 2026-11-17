Brad Pitt confirms that production for the fifth Ocean's franchise installment will not begin until late 2027. The delay follows multiple schedule changes for the heist sequel directed by David Leitch.

Brad Pitt confirmed that principal photography for the fifth installment of the Ocean's franchise will not commence until late 2027. The actor shared this significant scheduling update during the Hollywood premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth on Monday, as reported by Variety. Fans expecting a swift return to production will now face a longer wait than initially anticipated for the next heist adventure.

Ocean's Franchise Production Timeline

This announcement marks the third major postponement for the projected fifth entry in the beloved Ocean's series. Production was originally slated to begin in January 2026, followed by a shift to a June start date. The schedule was subsequently pushed to a planned fall 2026 start date before settling on the new late 2027 timeline.

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Pitt addressed the timing directly at the premiere event, telling Variety that the crew is talking about shooting sometime late next year. The delay allows the production team additional time to finalize logistical and creative elements before the cast begins their ensemble performance.

Cast Return and Script Praise

George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, and Don Cheadle are set to reprise their iconic roles alongside Pitt in this upcoming installment. David Leitch is attached to direct the heist sequel, bringing his action-oriented style to the franchise. The core ensemble has remained committed to the project despite the shifting schedule.

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Pitt praised the screenplay during the red carpet conversation, highlighting the writing partnership of Grant and Clooney. He stated, "I tell you, Grant and George, they can write a good script." This endorsement aligns with previous positive feedback from his co-stars regarding the story.

Clooney first teased the existence of a "great" script for the sequel back in 2023, building early anticipation. Roberts offered her own endorsement at the Golden Globes in January, noting she was surprised by the story direction but confirmed it was good. She emphasized that the cast would not participate unless the material met their high standards.

Cliff Booth Sequel and F1 Movie Interest

During the same event, Pitt discussed the status of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Although Tarantino wrote the script, David Fincher stepped in to direct the project. Pitt explained that the film was on the shelf for nine months before he pitched an idea to Fincher on a plane.

Fincher agreed to the concept upon their landing, and Pitt subsequently confirmed the project with Tarantino. Pitt also expressed interest in a sequel to his racing film F1: The Movie, indicating continued enthusiasm for diverse genre projects. These updates provide a broader context to Pitt's current professional commitments beyond the Ocean's franchise.