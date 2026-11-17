Brad Pitt reveals that production on Ocean's 14 has been pushed back from 2026 to late 2027. The sequel remains in development with George Clooney and Grant Heslov attached.

Brad Pitt has confirmed that production on the highly anticipated Ocean's 14 will not begin filming in 2026 as originally planned. The actor shared this update during an interview at the Hollywood premiere of The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, addressing long-standing rumors about the heist franchise's future. He stated that cameras are now expected to start rolling in late 2027.

Ocean's 14 Production Timeline Update

The official confirmation of Ocean's 14 occurred in 2025, marking a significant milestone after decades of uncertainty regarding the franchise's continuation. Previous reports indicated that filming was scheduled to commence in 2026, but that timeline has since been revised. Brad Pitt clarified that the delay is intentional to allow for further refinement of the project. He emphasized that the production is still active and moving forward, just on a different schedule than initially anticipated.

Also read Brad Pitt Updates on Ocean's 14 and Cliff Booth Sequel

Core Cast and Creative Team Status

Brad Pitt and George Clooney remain attached to the project, with both stars set to reprise their iconic roles. Pitt will continue as Rusty Ryan, while Clooney returns as Danny Ocean. The duo has a long history of collaboration, spanning multiple films in the Ocean's series. Other cast members from previous installments are expected to return, although specific names have not yet been disclosed by the studio or the actors. The creative partnership between Pitt, Clooney, and director Grant Heslov continues to drive the project forward.

Script Development and Creative Process

Grant Heslov continues to work closely with George Clooney on the script for the upcoming sequel. Brad Pitt expressed high confidence in the writing team, praising their ability to craft compelling narratives for the franchise. He noted that the script is being developed with the same care and attention to detail that characterized the earlier films. Pitt did not reveal specific plot details or story arcs, choosing instead to protect the narrative surprises for audiences.

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Future Release and Audience Expectations

With filming now set to begin in late 2027, the release window for Ocean's 14 shifts further into the future. Brad Pitt mentioned that the team is currently in discussions about the next steps for production. He encouraged fans to remain patient, noting that the delay is aimed at ensuring a high-quality final product. The actor shared that more information will be provided as the project progresses toward the new filming start date.

Franchise Legacy and Long-Term Plans

The Ocean's franchise has been a staple of Hollywood heist cinema for over two decades. The confirmation of the fourth installment has been met with excitement from fans who have waited years for a new adventure. The delay announced by Brad Pitt does not signal a cancellation but rather a strategic pause. Industry observers note that the strong chemistry between the lead actors and the established creative team remains the strongest asset for the film's future success.