Brad Pitt confirms shooting for Ocean's 14 starts late next year and reveals plans for an F1 sequel. Details on the racing drama's massive $634 million global box office success are included.

Brad Pitt recently disclosed major future projects for his racing franchise and the Ocean series during a new interview with Variety. The actor confirmed that production for Ocean's 14 will commence sometime late next year. He also revealed his intent to return to the F1 franchise for a sequel after the initial film became a massive commercial success.

Ocean's 14 Shooting Timeline Confirmed

The long-awaited successor to the Ocean's Eleven trilogy will finally begin principal photography in late next year. Brad Pitt shared this specific timeline while discussing his current commitments and future aspirations in the industry. The announcement brings clarity to fans who have waited for years to see the original ensemble cast reunite on screen once more. This scheduling detail marks a concrete step forward for the franchise after years of development delays and speculation. The project represents a significant opportunity to revisit the chemistry between Pitt and his original co-stars in a high-stakes heist narrative. Industry observers view this timeline as a strong indicator that the studio is fully committed to moving the production into the physical production phase without further administrative hold-ups. The late next year target allows sufficient time for script refinements and casting negotiations for new characters that will join the existing roster. This structured approach ensures that the film meets the high standards set by its predecessors while introducing fresh narrative elements to engage modern audiences. The confirmation signals that the creative team is aligned on the artistic vision and budgetary requirements needed to bring this cinematic event to life.

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F1 Film Box Office and Critical Acclaim

The original 2025 racing drama F1 grossed over $634 million worldwide against a production budget ranging from $200 million to $300 million. This financial performance established the movie as the highest-grossing auto racing film of all time. It also stands as the highest-grossing film in Brad Pitt's entire acting career to date. The film received four Academy Award nominations during the awards season, ultimately winning the Oscar for Best Sound. Joseph Kosinski directed the project from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger. The ensemble cast featured Brad Pitt alongside Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem in key roles. Seven-time World Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton served as a producer on the project, bringing authentic racing expertise to the production. Filming took place during actual Grand Prix weekends of the 2023 and 2024 World Championships to capture realistic race footage. Apple designed a custom onboard camera for the racing sequences based on iPhone technology to achieve unique visual perspectives. Mercedes, McLaren, and Williams all provided their facilities for various scenes in the movie, enhancing the technical accuracy of the production. The film holds an 82% approval rating on review aggregators, reflecting strong positive reception from critics and audiences alike. The original film premiered at Radio City Music Hall in June 2025. It was later re-released in IMAX in August 2025 due to popular demand, extending its theatrical run significantly.

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Sequel Development and Industry Response

Reports of sequel discussions were underway after the film's opening weekend, which brought in $146.3 million worldwide. Brad Pitt's enthusiasm for returning to the franchise adds significant momentum to an already confirmed sequel project. The actor's public statements in the Variety interview serve to reassure both the studio and the fanbase that the story is far from over. The strong box office performance and critical acclaim provide the studio with the confidence to greenlight additional installments in this high-budget series. Lewis Hamilton's involvement as a producer continues to be a pivotal element in maintaining the sporting authenticity of the sequels. The collaboration between Apple and the production team on custom camera technology sets a new standard for action filmmaking. This technological innovation allows for immersive viewing experiences that differentiate the F1 films from other sports dramas in the marketplace. The upcoming sequel will likely build upon the character arcs established in the first film, particularly focusing on the professional and personal challenges faced by the drivers. The involvement of major racing teams like Mercedes, McLaren, and Williams ensures continued logistical support and authentic track access for filming. The creative team is expected to leverage the success of the first film to push the narrative boundaries further in terms of both story and spectacle. Brad Pitt's status as a bankable star and producer guarantees that the sequel will attract top-tier talent across all departments. The confirmed timeline for development suggests a rapid turnaround to capitalize on the current cultural momentum surrounding the franchise. This strategic timing allows the studio to maintain audience engagement and anticipation between the release of the first film and the premiere of the sequel.

Future Projects and Fan Expectations

The dual confirmation of Ocean's 14 and the F1 sequel positions Brad Pitt at the center of two major upcoming cinematic events. The late next year shooting schedule for Ocean's 14 indicates a busy period for the actor as he prepares to return to his iconic heist role. Fans are eagerly awaiting details on which original cast members will be returning and what new storylines will unfold in the next installment. The success of F1 has created a lucrative opportunity for the studio to expand its racing film universe with multiple sequels and potential spin-offs. The integration of real-world racing data and authentic track locations continues to be a unique selling point for the F1 franchise. The Academy Award recognition for Best Sound highlights the technical excellence achieved by the production team in capturing the intensity of Formula One racing. This acclaim serves as a testament to the creative vision of director Joseph Kosinski and writer Ehren Kruger. The involvement of Lewis Hamilton not only adds credibility but also opens doors for cross-promotional opportunities within the global motorsport community. The use of Apple's custom camera technology represents a significant leap forward in how racing films capture the speed and precision of the sport. The re-release in IMAX due to popular demand demonstrates the enduring appeal of the original film and the strong connection with the audience. Brad Pitt's commitment to these projects underscores his desire to work on high-concept, visually stunning narratives that challenge traditional filmmaking techniques. The upcoming sequels will likely face increased scrutiny given the success of the first film, but the confirmed plans suggest a clear and ambitious creative direction. The industry is watching closely to see how these projects evolve and whether they will set new benchmarks for blockbusters in the coming years. The combination of star power, technical innovation, and authentic storytelling creates a compelling formula for future success in the entertainment sector.