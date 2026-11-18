Brad Pitt reveals his interest in a sequel to the hit sports drama F1, which grossed over $600 million and became the highest-grossing film of his career under Apple distribution.

Brad Pitt has confirmed his interest in returning to the role of Sonny Hayes for a sequel to the highly successful sports drama F1. The actor made the announcement while promoting his latest projects, revealing that the massive commercial success of the original film has opened doors for future installments in the franchise. This potential continuation adds to Pitt's growing list of projects, including his acclaimed portrayal of Cliff Booth, which earned him an Academy Award and sparked excitement for related content.

F1 Film Box Office and Career Milestones

The original F1 movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, has achieved unprecedented success, grossing over $600 million worldwide. This figure marks it as the highest-grossing film ever produced by Apple Studios and stands as the top-earning film in Brad Pitt's legendary career. The film features Pitt as Sonny Hayes, a racer-for-hire who joins a struggling Formula One team with the goal of turning its fortunes around. The financial performance has solidified the project as a major hit, prompting immediate discussions about expanding the narrative beyond the initial release.

Also read Brad Pitt's Cliff Booth Sequel Earns Praise as Absolute Triumph in First Reactions

Pitt Responds to Sequel Possibilities

During a recent interview, Pitt was asked if there were any other movies he was interested in returning to, and he did not hesitate to mention F1. He stated, "Yeah, yeah, actually," indicating a clear desire to revisit the character of Sonny Hayes. The interviewer noted that the possibility of a sequel had already been raised following the box office success, with speculation that the film could evolve into an entire franchise. This could include several future film installments, a potential television show on Apple's streaming service focusing on other racers, or even expansions into video games.

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Lewis Hamilton Ensures Production Accuracy

Producer and former F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards for any future entries in the franchise. He mentioned that the team wants to take the necessary time to ensure that any sequel matches the accuracy and quality of the original film. This careful approach suggests that while fans may see a follow-up in early 2026, the production will not rush the process to preserve the integrity of the Formula One world depicted on screen.

Future Implications for the Franchise

The potential for a sequel is further fueled by Hollywood's general trend where follow-ups often outperform their predecessors. Given the special status of the current project within both Apple's catalog and Pitt's filmography, the studio is well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum. Fans of the sport, sports films, and Pitt himself are expected to flock to theaters when the next installment is scheduled for release in early 2026, making it a significant event in the upcoming cinematic calendar.