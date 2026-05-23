Brad Pitt Complete Estrangement from His Own Children: The Artist, 62, Now a Total Pariah to His Children Despite His Iconic Status

Although he is a highly successful and iconic figure in the entertainment industry, Brad Pitt, 62, is now estranged from all of his children. Not one of his six children, three adopted children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and his two biological children Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne has any meaningful relationship with him. According to close friends, the lack of relationships can be blamed on Angelina Jolie, his former wife. They say her actions led to the kids rejecting him

Has Brad Pitt ever looked more improbably handsome? Out in LA this week with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, some 29 years his junior, Pitt was an A-lister in his prime, from his modish moustache to his oh-so-chiseled jaw.

Indeed, Hollywood plastic surgeons even reported a boom in requests from male patients to have their salivary glands removed to create a sharper jawline after the release of the phenomenally successful Pitt film F1 last summer, in which he played washed-up racing driver Sonny Hayes. At 62, he remains an iconic figure for young and old: men still want to be him, women still want to be with him. At least, most men and women.

Because despite his popularity with friends, colleagues and the public at large, Pitt is now completely estranged from all of his six children from his former marriage to Angelina Jolie. Not one of these young adults – their three adopted children Maddox, 24, Pax, 22, and Zahara, 21, and Pitt’s biological children Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17 – have any meaningful relationship with him, something those close to him place firmly at the feet of Jolie.

Her actions, they say, mean the most desired man in Hollywood is now a total pariah to his own children. A friend confirms this state of affairs to me, saying: ‘There has been a campaign of alienation which has been successful. The antagonism is huge. He has been alienated from the kids completely.

It is devastating to him.

' Brad Pitt, 62, pictured with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, who is 29 years his junior, at an event in Los Angeles on Tuesday night Pitt and Jolie (pictured together at the Academy Awards in 2014) had one of Hollywood’s highest-profile romances until the pair’s shock split in 201





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